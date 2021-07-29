PERRYVILLE — A welfare check on a reported suspicious person outside a Perryville convenience store led to investigators confiscating a handgun and arresting the man in question, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Dylan Robert Ragan, 24, of Rising Sun.
The investigation leading to Ragan’s arrest occurred on Sunday, when PPD officers were dispatched to the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Perryville Road (Route 222) after a store employee called 911 to report that a man was “passed out” on the premises, police reported.
After arriving at the business property, PPD officers met with the employee, who was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, police said. Officers saw the man in question as he got out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle, which was parked on the side of the building, police added.
“Signs of impairment were noticed immediately, and an investigation into suspected impaired driving was initiated. During the investigation, the officers on scene observed — in plain view — a silver/black semi-automatic handgun tucked in the driver’s side door pocket,” PPD Chief Robert Nitz said.
Officers seized the handgun without incident and then conducted a standardized field sobriety test on the suspect, according to Nitz. Ragan was taken into custody at the scene, Nitz reported. Cecil County District Court records identify PPD Ofc. Thomas Pierson as the arresting officer.
Ragan is facing five criminal charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including loaded handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle, court records show. Ragan also is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, which is a traffic offense, Nitz reported.
Scheduled for an Oct. 1 district court bench trial, Ragan remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.