ELKTON – An investigation continued Tuesday after a car struck a man - who later died - as he was walking on or near a highway south of Elkton late Monday night, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the man who died as Raymond Blaine Frock, 34, of Elkton.
An ambulance crew transported Frock from the crash scene in the 900 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, nearly eight hours after the accident occurred, police said. The victim’s body was then taken to the Delaware Medical Examiner for an autopsy, police added.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack rushed to Route 213, near the Locust Point Road intersection, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday after receiving an emergency dispatch regarding a crash, police reported.
"The victim was found unresponsive, lying in the southbound lanes of Rt. 213," an MSP spokesperson said.
Investigators identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Frock as Anna K. Ruark, 22, of Elkton. Police reported that Ruark remained at the scene and that she "cooperated with troopers from the North East Barrack as well as members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team."
Based on the preliminary investigation, Ruark was driving a 2008 Honda sedan in the northbound lane of Route 213 when, for "reasons unknown at this time," her vehicle struck the pedestrian, the MSP spokesperson outlined. "The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian may have been attempting to cross Rt. 213 when he was struck," the spokesperson said.
The crash forced emergency workers to close the intersection of Rt. 213 and Locust Point Road for several hours, allowing, in part, for an on-scene investigation by the MSP Crash Team.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed and the investigation continued.
