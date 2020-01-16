CECIL COUNTY — A 19-year-old man is facing animal cruelty and child sex abuse charges, after he allegedly made his three younger siblings inappropriately touch the family’s dog while he digitally penetrated the male pet inside their Cecil County home, according to charging documents.
The suspect, Diwann M. Bridges, also stands accused of using a lighter to ignite a flame on the dog’s bottom during the incident.
Bridges allegedly committed his offenses on Jan. 5 — some six months after a man who was a residential custodian of him and his younger siblings received a three-year prison sentence for beating a pet puppy to death at that same Cecil County residence, court records and Cecil Whig archives indicate.
Bridges is charged with 11 offenses, including perverted sex practice, four counts of aggravated animal assault and three counts of child sex abuse, all of which are felonies, according to Cecil County District Court records.
He also is charged with three counts of contributing to the condition of a minor, which is categorized as a misdemeanor, court records show.
Bridges remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, six days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Detectives with a Cecil County police agency started their investigation at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, after the suspect’s mother contacted authorities, police said.
She did so after her three younger children — ages 7, 9 and 11 — told her that Bridges allegedly “did some weird things with the dog when he was watching them” on Jan. 5, while their mother was attending a wedding, police added.
During a joint interview, the three children told the lead investigator that “Bridges was mean to the dog and tried to light the dog’s butt on fire,” court records allege.
The children also told the investigator that they inappropriately touched the male dog — at Bridges’ instruction — while he digitally penetrated the animal, according to a written statement of charges filed by the investigator.
After interviewing the children, the investigator arrested Bridges, court records show.
Cecil County Animal Services officers Brittany Lambert and Daniel Puhalski took control of the dog in question and joined in the investigation, after the lead detective contacted that agency, police reported.
“Animal service officers advised me that they will taking the dog directly to the vet for a rape kit. Animal service officers also advised me that they have an open case with the residents that live at (that Cecil County residence) due to reports of animal cruelty,” according to the charging document.
Information regarding the reports of alleged animal cruelty in that open case was unavailable, as of Thursday.
After the lead investigator read Bridges his Miranda rights, Bridges agreed to speak with officers in a recorded interview, according to court records, which do not contain information about what, if anything, Bridges told those officers.
Prior animal cruelty at same home
This marks the second reported time that an occupant of that Cecil County residence has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty since April.
In July, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives, Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell imposed a maximum three-year sentence on Ibe Nyshere Lyles, 42, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, the most serious offense in the case.
Lyles beat, kicked and strangled the family’s six-month-old puppy pit bull named “Deuces” to death on April 15 in the backyard of that residence — because the pet had urinated on his couch, court records show.
The judge suspended one month of the sentence and then ordered Lyles to serve two years of supervised probation, after completing his 35-month term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Campbell barred Lyles from “owning or possessing” an animal during his two-year supervised probationary period and also precluded him from residing with one during that time. In addition, the judge ordered Lyles to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and fined him $1,000.
(Lyles remains imprisoned while his criminal case is on appeal, court records show.)
Shortly after that sentencing, Cecil County Interim State’s Attorney James Dellmyer applauded Campbell for imposing the maximum penalty on Lyles.
“While the law distinguishes pets as property, I believe pets are extensions of our family and I am encouraged by the sentence in such a disturbing case,” Dellmyer said.
The county’s chief prosecutor lauded eyewitnesses who came forward after the incident. Dellmyer also applauded the police officers and Puhalski — the same Cecil County Animal Services handling this most recent case — for the investigation that they conducted.
In addition, Dellmyer expressed gratitude to Dr. Rhonda Smetana, a veterinarian, for the postmortem investigation that she conducted and for the expert opinions that she rendered after completing it.
