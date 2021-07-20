ELKTON — A man is facing child pornography charges after investigators raided his residence near Elkton early Tuesday morning and arrested him later that day at his workplace in Harford County, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Christopher Raymond Murray Jr., 21, of Elkton.
Murray, who lives in the 1500 block of Old Field Point Road, southwest of Elkton, is charged with one count of each of promotion and, or, distribution of child pornography, which is a felony, and possession of child pornography, a misdemeanor, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Scheduled for a bail review hearing on Wednesday and a preliminary proceeding on Aug. 16, Murray remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday night, court records show.
MSP detectives assigned to the agency’s Computer Crimes Unit started their investigation after receiving a “CyberTip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said. That investigation resulted in detectives identifying Murray as the suspect, police added.
Investigators conducted a court-approved search of Murray’s home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations agents, police reported. After further investigation, detectives located Murray at a Harford County job-site, according to an MSP spokesperson, who did not specify the type of job and the location of that workplace.
“Murray was interviewed and later arrested without incident,” the spokesperson said.
MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police reported.
It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland, and it is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, police said.
Task force investigators focus on identifying people involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, police added.
