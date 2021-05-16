Cecil County, in coordination with funding from the state and private companies, is launching eight broadband access projects across the county, aiming to bring the access to broadband internet up to 95.8% for all addresses.
“I applaud the State for awarding these eight broadband grants to Cecil County,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger in a press release Thursday. “The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the importance of home internet access, and these projects will work toward providing more County residents with the ability to work from home or to actively participate in school.”
The county is able to move forward with broadband access after receiving money for eight individual expansion projects totaling $605,914. This grant money will be added to contributions from the county and private companies to fund the collective projects’ $1 million price tag.
Cecil County will contribute about $173,000 to the fund. That money will come from the Video Lottery Terminal Fund, an allocation of money from casino profit that is reinvested into Maryland counties including Cecil.
The eight projects, which are to be completed in the next 11-15 months, include areas around Cecil County that are currently underserved with internet access.
Those project areas include areas in southern Cecil County near Warwick Road and Kent County, Cayots Corner Road and vicinity, Mountain Hill Road and vicinity, Ricketts Mill Road and Winding Way, Old Log Cabin Road with part of Turkey Point Road, Pinewood Road with Fingerboard Schoolhouse Road, Elk Valley Lane and Wharburton Road (700-1200 block), according to the press release.
Horberger credits David Black, the county’s GIS coordinator orchestrating the broadband projects.
“I sincerely thank David Black, our GIS Coordinator, who spearheaded these grants for Cecil County", Hornberger said in the same press release. “We will continue to work with the private sector to provide internet broadband to all our unserved areas.”
Black and Kevin Alkinburg, Cecil County’s public information officer, said that the reasons these locations were chosen is due to multiple factors. Those include the number of students and teachers in the area, public concerns and private broadband companies’ preferences and ability to install broadband in an area among other considerations.
Last year the county received four grants for broadband access. Currently there are around 2,300 addresses in Cecil County that do not have broadband.
Black emphasized that, while they would love to provide broadband access to every address in the county immediately, logistics only allow them to move so fast.
Factors that affect the inability to immediately provide broadband access for every address include funding, logistics problems and supply concerns from private companies. The pandemic has affected the supply chain of tools and technology necessary for installation.
Even with the grants, there isn’t enough money to give everyone broadband access at once.
“While we would like to do all of them, we can’t,” Black said. “There isn’t enough to do this in one fail swoop.”
The private companies Cecil County plans to work with include Comcast, BridgeMAXX and Bloosurf. Bloosurf and BridgeMAXX are both Maryland-based companies.
Alkinburg emphasized the County’s commitment to expanding broadband.
“Broadband is necessary for people’s everyday lives,” he said, keeping with Executive Hornberger’s message that broadband access in Cecil County is very important going forward.
