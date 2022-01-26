ELKTON — Frigid temperatures and a call for snow have led to the Cecil County Health Department issuing a Cold Blue Extreme Weather Alert beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday and staying in effect through 8 a.m. Monday morning.
"The dangerously cold temperatures expected in Cecil County warrant a Code Blue Extreme Weather Alert declaration for Wednesday night through Monday morning,” said Levy. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold.”
The low early Thursday is expected to be 11 degrees, with similar lows Saturday through Monday. The mercury dips to its lowest just before sunrise according to meteorologists. While winds will be low, snow is expected to fall beginning Friday afternoon and ending sometime Saturday.
With temperatures this low there is the risk of frost bite or other cold-related injuries or even death especially to the young and the elderly.
In a statement issued Wednesday the health department urges everyone to avoid being outdoors. Pet owners should make sure animals have shelter or are brought indoors. Provide adequate warmth and unfrozen water for drinking.
"Do not leave your pets in a car in cold weather," the announcement adds.
Humans who do not have adequate shelter should call 410-996-3095 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 during the week or 410-996-5350 nights and weekends to arrange for alternate housing during this Code Blue event.
Check on neighbors, family and friends as well to make sure all stay safe from this cold snap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.