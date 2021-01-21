ELKTON — Investigators captured a Cecil County Detention Center inmate in Florida on Monday, five days after that prisoner — who had received a court-approved pass to attend a relative’s funeral on Jan. 13 — failed to return to the jail, police reported Thursday.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a spokesman for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the county jail operation, told the Cecil Whig that the alleged escapee, Nathan Robert Brooks, 33, was nabbed in Osceola County in Florida on Monday, after members of the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team (MSPAT) developed information that Brooks had fled to that state while on the lam and contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance.
Jailed in the CCDC in connection with a violation-of-probation case relating to a February 2019 theft conviction, Brooks had been granted a four-and-a-half-hour compassionate leave that allowed him to attend — unsupervised — a relative’s funeral in Colora on Jan. 13, according to police and court records, which indicate that Brooks’ leave period was specified for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes signed Brooks’ compassionate leave order, as did a judge in Kent County — where Brooks is facing drug charges and is awaiting trial, according to Kent County District Court records.
After Brooks failed to return to the detention center at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, CCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging him with escape and contacted the MSPAT, which is comprised of Maryland State Police troopers and other specially trained members of other law enforcement agencies, including the CCSO, Holmes said. That team serves arrest warrants and tracks down fugitives.
“The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team developed information that he (Brooks) was in Florida, and it contacted the U.S. Marshals Service,” Holmes said.
U.S. Marshals determined that Brooks was in Osceola County in Florida, where he was arrested on Monday, police said. As of Thursday, police added, Brooks remained in custody in that state.
“We are arranging to extradite him back to Cecil County,” Holmes said, adding, “When he gets back here, he will be served a warrant charging him with escape.”
