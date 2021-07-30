PERRVYILLE — An elderly man remained jailed on Thursday after Perryville Police Department investigators arrested him on indecent exposure charges Monday, two weeks after he — in a separate criminal case — allegedly flashed five people, including a child, at two public places near North East, according to PPD officials and Cecil County District Court records.
PPD Ofc. Tony Lenzi filed two indecent exposure charges against the defendant — Glen E. Grainger, 72, of Baltimore — after an investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her juvenile grandson in an aisle inside the Food Lion in the 5300 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) on July 12, police reported.
The investigation also revealed that Grainger — on that same day — allegedly exposed himself to people near North East and at other places, according to PPD Chief Robert Nitz.
“Through investigation, it was learned that a similar incident had occurred not only in North East, but in other parts of the state as well,” Nitz said.
In the Perryville case, Grainger is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine per offense if convicted, court records show.
Grainger remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, two days after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 29 district court bench trial.
At the time of his arrest on Monday in the Perryville case, Grainger was free on a $3,500 bond that he had posted after surrendering himself to authorities on July 15 in connection with his alleged indecent exposures on July 12 inside the Walmart in the Northeast Plaza shopping center and at the nearby Cecil County Public Library, court records show.
Scheduled for a Sept. 8 district court bench trial, Grainger is charged with four counts of indecent exposure in the criminal case relating to the alleged incidents that occurred on July 12 near North East, according to court records.
Grainger is accused of exposing himself between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 12 in front of a woman and her child inside the Walmart and in front of three female employees inside the new public library, which is across West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) from the shopping center.
During a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigation, a computer check on Grainger’s criminal history revealed “multiple arrests/convictions for indecent exposure dating back to the early 1970s,” according to the charging documents.
Court records indicate that a store surveillance camera videotaped the incident exposure inside the Walmart, where, according to the footage, Grainger allegedly approached a 27-year-old woman and her child near the Granny Smith apple display in the produce section, exposed himself to them and then left the store.
The woman positively identified Grainger as the suspect, after CCSO Sgt. Michael Kalinsky, lead investigator, detained him, court records show.
Grainger told Kalinsky, “I’m sorry, I have a problem,” and then repeatedly apologized, without specifying his reason for contrition, after the investigator detained him, court records allege.
“The sergeant then asked Grainger if he meant he was sorry for showing people his penis, to which he said yes,” according to charging documents.
Surveillance video also shows Grainger inside the public library on Mauldin Avenue, where he allegedly exposed himself to three female employees, ages 25, 27 and 37, shortly before 4 p.m. on July 12, according to charging documents.
Within hours after the purported incidents, people complained on social media about an unknown man who allegedly exposed himself at the Northeast Plaza. One of those posts included a photo that someone had taken of the man in question.
CCSO reported on the agency’s Facebook page that Grainger turned himself in at the Westminster Police Department on July 15 and that detectives were continuing to investigate what officials described as “multiple cases of indecent exposure.”
In addition, CCSO officials reported on social media that Grainger allegedly exposed himself at the Weis Market in Havre de Grace early afternoon on July 12, before the incidents that purportedly occurred near North East.
