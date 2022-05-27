This photo shows the blue wax paper package of a drug that has been linked to a "significant increase" in overdoses in Cecil County. On Friday, Cecil County Health Department officials issued an "urgent notice" concerning the drug that comes in that particular type of package.
ELKTON - Cecil County Health Department officials issued an "urgent notice" Friday after observing a "significant increase" in drug overdoses relating to a particular substance.
Health department officials did not name the drug but, based on information contained in the notice, it appears to be heroin or fentanyl or a mix of the two.
"There has been a significant increase in overdoses in Cecil County. A specific stamp associated with these overdoses has been identified with the word Tesla in red ink on blue wax paper," reads a section of the alert, which health department officials tweeted and posted on the agency's Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Heroin and, or, fentanyl typically are packaged in blue wax paper.
"Be aware, be safe, have Narcan available and don't use alone," another part of the notice reads.
Narcan, or Naloxone, is a drug that is administered to overdose patients to reverse the effects of heroin and other opiates.
In the alert, health department officials direct people seeking Naloxene and other overdose prevention resources to contact the Cecil County Health Department at 410-996-5106 or Voices of Hope at 443-993-7055. In addition, according to the notice, people can call the Cecil Addiction Treatment Crisis Hotline at 443-245-3275 for "24/7 access to peer support and treatment assistance."
Health department officials did not specify how many drug overdoses relating to Teslea have occurred in Cecil County. Nor did they indicate a time period in which those drug overdoses have occurred. Health department officials could not be reached Friday night for additional information.
