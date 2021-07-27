FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Farm Bureau named two new ambassadors, to help further the agricultural education in the region at Saturday’s Cecil County Fair.
The Farm Ambassador Program replaces the bureau’s previous “Farm Queen” or “Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau,” award. The change was made at the state level according to Katie Larrimore, the Cecil County Farm Bureau Women’s committee chairperson to make the program more inclusive so men and women could participate.
“Anyone who’s interested in agriculture and is a Farm Bureau member can compete,” Larrimore, the 2011 Ms Cecil County Farm Bureau winner, said.
This year would have been the 75th year of the Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau contest. The organization is also removing much of the previous pageantry of the position, to focus on creating people who can be spokespeople for the farm bureau.
“The farm Queen contest was more cutesy, almost like a little pageant,” Larrimore said. “This will be more of a spokesperson role, about really trying to groom these kids to help their public speaking skills and help them be better rounded individuals.”
The senior contestants were Taylor Todd and Heather Mullins, with Hunter Johnson and Caylin Warner in the junior division. Johnson and Todd were selected by the panel of judges to become the new ambassadors. They will receive small gifts along with scholarship money. People 12-16 years of age competed at the junior level while those 17-21 competed for the senior award.
Johnson, from Rising Sun, said he hopes to use the position to help people understand where their food comes from. Johnson comes from a long line of farmers, with his family operating a beef farm for the past three generations.
“There is no more agriculture in schools,” Johnson said.
Todd said she plans to use the position to help promote the role of women in agriculture. Todd, an Oxford PA resident, hopes to become an agricultural science teacher while operating a small farm.
“I am so thankful that I can start my journey of expressing how important it is for women to be in agriculture,” Todd said.
