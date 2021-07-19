Friday, July 23

Sneak Preview Discount Admission Fee (No animals on grounds until July 24th)

3–8 p.m.: Home Arts & Garden Exhibit Entries received (NEW THIS YEAR, NO INDOOR ENTRIES RECEIVED ON SATURDAY)

5 p.m.: Midway opens

5–10 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

7:30 p.m.: Detroit Shoot-Out – Classic Tractor pull

8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Saturday, July 24

Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Oliver Equipment

7–11 a.m., 2–4 PM: 4-H Livestock Animals Arrive

8 a.m.: English Show – Open Horse and Pony

10 a.m.: Light Class Antique Tractor Pull

10 a.m.: Antique Tractor Display (All Day)

2 p.m.: Midway opens

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

2:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

3 p.m.: Poultry Show

3:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

4 p.m.: Tug-o-War – Main Arena

6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 p.m.: Antique Tractor and Machinery Parade

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: One Eyed Jacks (Classic Rock & Blues)

8 p.m.: Heavy Class Antique Tractor Pull

8:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Sunday, July 25

Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Oliver Equipment

7 a.m.: Registration for the 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m.: Market animal weigh-in

8 a.m.: English Show – 4-H Horse and Pony

8:30 a.m.: 9th Annual “Running with the Pigs” 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show

10 a.m.: Lawn Tractor Pull

10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Antique Tractor Display

11 a.m.: Guinea Pig Show

11 a.m.: Tractor ride thru Fair Hill NRMA

1 p.m.: Home Arts Building opens

1 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show – Swine Barn

2 p.m.: Midway Opens

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

2 p.m.: Farm Bureau Ambassador Contest

3 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

3 p.m.: 4-H Welding Event – Barn B

4 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

5 p.m.: 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls, Farm Stock Tractors, and Mini-Modified Tractors

6 p.m.: Cow Chip Toss – Swine Barn

6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue – Stafford Pavilion

6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Just Because (70s,80s,90s Rock)

8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Monday, July 26

7–10 a.m.: 4-H dairy Entries received

9 a.m.: Meat Goat Show

11 a.m.: 4-H Computer and Electric Events – Barn A

11:30 a.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

1:00 p.m.: Team Uprooted — Extreme Chainsaw Carving

2 p.m.: 4-H Lawn Tractor Event – Field Area Under Tent

2–4 p.m.: 4-H dairy Entries received

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4–7 p.m.: Republican Chicken Barbecue

5 p.m.: Midway Opens

6:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Ride the Goat (Rock & Roll)

7 p.m.: Open Truck Pulls, Double Tree Tractor & Hot Stock

7:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Tuesday, July 27

Ag Day

8 a.m.: 4-H Horse Dressage & Combined Test

9 a.m.: Sheep Show

10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Ag Showcase

10 a.m.: 4-H Bicycle Safety Written Exam – Barn B

12:30 p.m.: Ag Showcase Pig Roast

2 p.m.: 4-H Jumper Show

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

4:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

5 p.m.: Midway Opens

5:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6 p.m.: Swine Fitting and Showing

6:30 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Acoustic Turnpike (Bluegrass)

7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

8 p.m.: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo

8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Wednesday, July 28

Military Appreciation Day

8 a.m.: Jumper Horse Show

9 a.m.: Swine Show with Dairy Steer and Beef Shows to follow

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

5 p.m.: Midway Opens

5:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Alumni Celebrities: Barnyard Event – Stafford Pavilion

7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

7 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest – Stafford Pavilion

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Olivia Reynolds (Country Rock)

7:30 p.m.: Wood Carving, Blown Glass, & Ironworks Live Auction

8 p.m.: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo

9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Thursday, July 29

10 a.m.: Dairy Cattle Show

11 a.m.: 4-H ATV Event – Field Area

11 a.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

1:00 p.m.: Team Uprooted Extreme Chainsaw Carving

2 p.m.: 4-H Small Engine Event – Field Area

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

5 p.m.: Midway Opens

5:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

7 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Denim & Lace (Popular Rock & Country)

7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

7 p.m.: Hay Toss

8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

8 p.m.: Demolition Derby: Featuring the School Bus Heat

8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Friday, July 30

4-H Appreciation Day

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Western Horse Show

10 a.m.: 4-H Small & Large Pets Show, followed by the 4-H Pygmy Goat Show

Noon: 4-H Farm Tractor Safety Event – Field Area by Stage

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

5 p.m.: Midway Opens

5:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 p.m.: 4–H Pretty Animal Contest – Stafford Pavilion

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Scott Bandy (Original & Country)

7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

8 p.m.: Demolition Derby

8:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Saturday, July 31

Demo Derby Day

8:30 a.m.: Open Western Horse Show

9:00 a.m.: 4-H Dog Show — Field Area Under Tent

10 a.m.: Pretty Baby Contest

11 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Sale Social

12 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Sale – Stafford Pavilion

1 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Blowing – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

2 p.m.: Midway Opens

2 p.m.: Demo Derby Matinee

3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

3:30 p.m.: Clover Show and Tell

4:30 p.m.: 4-H Awards Ceremony – Stafford Pavilion

5 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

6 p.m.: Youth Big Wheel Contest – Grandstand Area

6 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

7 p.m.: Wood Carving, Blown Glass Live Auction, & Ironworks Live Auction

7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Shotgun Betty (Rock)

7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

8 p.m.: Demolition Derby

9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show

Sunday, August 1

Clean-up Day

8 a.m–noon: Home Arts & Farm and Garden Exhibits picked up/claimed

2:00 p.m.: All Livestock must be removed by this time & pens must be clean

Other fair info:

Sonny Dayze the Clown (as announcer)

All events and times are subject to change.

All midway opening and run times are weather dependent.

