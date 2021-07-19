Friday, July 23
Sneak Preview Discount Admission Fee (No animals on grounds until July 24th)
3–8 p.m.: Home Arts & Garden Exhibit Entries received (NEW THIS YEAR, NO INDOOR ENTRIES RECEIVED ON SATURDAY)
5 p.m.: Midway opens
5–10 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
7:30 p.m.: Detroit Shoot-Out – Classic Tractor pull
8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Saturday, July 24
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Oliver Equipment
7–11 a.m., 2–4 PM: 4-H Livestock Animals Arrive
8 a.m.: English Show – Open Horse and Pony
10 a.m.: Light Class Antique Tractor Pull
10 a.m.: Antique Tractor Display (All Day)
2 p.m.: Midway opens
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
2:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
3 p.m.: Poultry Show
3:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
4 p.m.: Tug-o-War – Main Arena
6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 p.m.: Antique Tractor and Machinery Parade
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: One Eyed Jacks (Classic Rock & Blues)
8 p.m.: Heavy Class Antique Tractor Pull
8:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Sunday, July 25
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Oliver Equipment
7 a.m.: Registration for the 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m.: Market animal weigh-in
8 a.m.: English Show – 4-H Horse and Pony
8:30 a.m.: 9th Annual “Running with the Pigs” 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show
10 a.m.: Lawn Tractor Pull
10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Antique Tractor Display
11 a.m.: Guinea Pig Show
11 a.m.: Tractor ride thru Fair Hill NRMA
1 p.m.: Home Arts Building opens
1 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show – Swine Barn
2 p.m.: Midway Opens
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
2 p.m.: Farm Bureau Ambassador Contest
3 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
3 p.m.: 4-H Welding Event – Barn B
4 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5 p.m.: 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls, Farm Stock Tractors, and Mini-Modified Tractors
6 p.m.: Cow Chip Toss – Swine Barn
6 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
6:30 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue – Stafford Pavilion
6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Just Because (70s,80s,90s Rock)
8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Monday, July 26
7–10 a.m.: 4-H dairy Entries received
9 a.m.: Meat Goat Show
11 a.m.: 4-H Computer and Electric Events – Barn A
11:30 a.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
1:00 p.m.: Team Uprooted — Extreme Chainsaw Carving
2 p.m.: 4-H Lawn Tractor Event – Field Area Under Tent
2–4 p.m.: 4-H dairy Entries received
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4–7 p.m.: Republican Chicken Barbecue
5 p.m.: Midway Opens
6:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Ride the Goat (Rock & Roll)
7 p.m.: Open Truck Pulls, Double Tree Tractor & Hot Stock
7:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Tuesday, July 27
Ag Day
8 a.m.: 4-H Horse Dressage & Combined Test
9 a.m.: Sheep Show
10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Ag Showcase
10 a.m.: 4-H Bicycle Safety Written Exam – Barn B
12:30 p.m.: Ag Showcase Pig Roast
2 p.m.: 4-H Jumper Show
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
4:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
5 p.m.: Midway Opens
5:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6 p.m.: Swine Fitting and Showing
6:30 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Acoustic Turnpike (Bluegrass)
7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
8 p.m.: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo
8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Wednesday, July 28
Military Appreciation Day
8 a.m.: Jumper Horse Show
9 a.m.: Swine Show with Dairy Steer and Beef Shows to follow
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5 p.m.: Midway Opens
5:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 p.m.: 4-H Alumni Celebrities: Barnyard Event – Stafford Pavilion
7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
7 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Olivia Reynolds (Country Rock)
7:30 p.m.: Wood Carving, Blown Glass, & Ironworks Live Auction
8 p.m.: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo
9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Thursday, July 29
10 a.m.: Dairy Cattle Show
11 a.m.: 4-H ATV Event – Field Area
11 a.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
1:00 p.m.: Team Uprooted Extreme Chainsaw Carving
2 p.m.: 4-H Small Engine Event – Field Area
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
5 p.m.: Midway Opens
5:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
7 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Denim & Lace (Popular Rock & Country)
7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
7 p.m.: Hay Toss
8 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby: Featuring the School Bus Heat
8:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Friday, July 30
4-H Appreciation Day
8:30 a.m.: 4-H Western Horse Show
10 a.m.: 4-H Small & Large Pets Show, followed by the 4-H Pygmy Goat Show
Noon: 4-H Farm Tractor Safety Event – Field Area by Stage
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5 p.m.: Midway Opens
5:30 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
6:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 p.m.: 4–H Pretty Animal Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Scott Bandy (Original & Country)
7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby
8:30 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Saturday, July 31
Demo Derby Day
8:30 a.m.: Open Western Horse Show
9:00 a.m.: 4-H Dog Show — Field Area Under Tent
10 a.m.: Pretty Baby Contest
11 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Sale Social
12 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Sale – Stafford Pavilion
1 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
2–9 p.m.: Mobile Glass Blowing – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
2 p.m.: Midway Opens
2 p.m.: Demo Derby Matinee
3 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
3:30 p.m.: Clover Show and Tell
4:30 p.m.: 4-H Awards Ceremony – Stafford Pavilion
5 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
6 p.m.: Youth Big Wheel Contest – Grandstand Area
6 p.m.: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
7 p.m.: Wood Carving, Blown Glass Live Auction, & Ironworks Live Auction
7–10 p.m.: LIVE MUSIC: Shotgun Betty (Rock)
7 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby
9 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show
Sunday, August 1
Clean-up Day
8 a.m–noon: Home Arts & Farm and Garden Exhibits picked up/claimed
2:00 p.m.: All Livestock must be removed by this time & pens must be clean
Other fair info:
Sonny Dayze the Clown (as announcer)
All events and times are subject to change.
All midway opening and run times are weather dependent.
