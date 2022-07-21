Friday, July 22
Sneak Preview - Discount Admission Fee
(No animals on grounds until July 23rd)
3 – 8 PM: Home Arts & Garden Exhibit Entries received
(NO INDOOR ENTRIES RECEIVED ON SATURDAY)
5:00 PM: Midway opens
5 – 10 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
5:30PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:00PM: Farm Bureau Ambassador
6:00PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:30PM: Detroit Shoot-Out – Classic Tractor pull
(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
9:45PM: Majestik Spectacular
Saturday, July 23
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment
7 – 11 AM, 2 – 4 PM: 4-H Livestock Animals Arrive
8:30 AM: English Show – Open Horse and Pony
10:00 AM: Light Class Antique Tractor Pull
10:00 AM: Antique Tractor Display (All Day)
2:00 PM: Midway opens
2:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
3:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
4:00 PM: Tug-o-War – Main Arena
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Farm and Garden
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: Antique Tractor and Machinery Parade
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Just Because (Rock, Pop, & Classic Rock)
8:00 PM: Heavy Class Antique Tractor Pull
(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)
8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
9:45 PM: Majestik Spectacular
Sunday, July 24
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment
8:00 AM: Market animal weigh-in
8:30 AM: English Show – 4-H Horse and Pony
9:00 AM: Rabbit Show
10:00 AM: Lawn Tractor Pull
10 AM – 2 PM: Antique Tractor Display
11:00 AM: Guinea Pig Show
11:00 AM: Tractor ride thru Fair Hill NRMA
1:00 PM: Home Arts Building opens
1:00 PM: Dairy Goat Show – Swine Barn
2:00 PM: Midway Opens
2:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: 4-H Welding Event – Barn B
3:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Cow Chip Toss – Swine Barn
6:00 PM: 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls, Farm Stock Tractors, and Mini-Modified Tractors
(Sponsored by: Dixieland Energy)
6:30 PM: 4-H Fashion Revue – Stafford Pavilion
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Beef and Sheep
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Bad Alibi (New and Modern Country)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Monday, July 25
Children’s Day
Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford
7 – 10 AM: 4-H dairy Entries received
10 AM – 2 PM: Children’s Day Activities
11:00 AM: Majestik Spectacular
11:00 AM: 4-H Computer and Electric Events – Barn A
11:30 AM: Professor Bubblemaker
1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
2:00 PM: 4-H Lawn Tractor Event – Field Area Under Tent
2 – 4 PM: 4-H dairy Entries received
2 – 8 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Meat Goat Show
4 – 7 PM: Republican Chicken Barbecue
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Horses
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: SeppeRoxx (Rock)
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:00 PM: Hay Toss
7:00 PM: Open 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pulls, Hot Stock Tractors, and more! Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford
7:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Tuesday, July 26
Ag Day
Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:00 AM: 4-H Horse Dressage & Combined Test
9:00 AM: Sheep Show
10 AM – 2 PM: Ag Showcase
10:00 AM: 4-H Bicycle Safety Written Exam – Barn B
12:30 PM: Ag Showcase Pig Roast
2:00 PM: 4-H Jumper Show
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: Swine Fitting and Showing
6:30 PM: Pedal Tractor Pull
6:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Dairy
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass (Bluegrass)
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Wednesday, July 27
Military Appreciation Day
Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:30 AM: Jumper Horse Show
9:00 AM: Swine Show with Dairy Steer and Beef Shows to follow
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Herding Dog Demonstration, by Herman Cook of HC Cowdogs
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Rabbits/Poultry
6:30PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event – Stafford Pavilion
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7:00 PM: Pie Eating Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Chris Sacks Band (Trop Rock)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:30 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass, & Ironworks Live Auction
8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored By: Apple Auto
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Thursday, July 28
Sponsored By: Hillside Oil
10:00 AM: Dairy Cattle Show
11:00 AM: 4-H ATV Event – Field Area
2:00 PM: 4-H Small Engine Event – Field Area
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: LIVE MUSIC: GOSPEL NIGHT – Featuring Downin Lane, Nottingham Four, Griffith Family
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Goats
6:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:00 PM: Hay Toss
7:00 PM: All-Star Showmanship Contest
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby: Featuring the School Bus Heat (Sponsored By: Hillside Oil)
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Friday, July 29
4-H Appreciation Day
Sponsored by: Elkton Recycling
8:30 AM: 4-H Western Horse Show
10:00 AM: 4-H Small & Large Pets Show, followed by the 4-H Pygmy Goat Show
12:00 noon: 4-H Farm Tractor Safety Event – Field Area by Stage
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
6:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: 4–H Pretty Animal Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Olivia Reynolds (Original & Country)
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7:30 PM: Power Wheel Derby
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby Sponsored By: Elkton Recycling
8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Saturday, July 30
Demo Derby Day
8:00 AM: Pretty Baby Contest
8:30 AM: Open Western Horse Show
8:30 AM: 4-H Dog Show Registration
9:00 AM: 4-H Dog Show – Field Area Under Tent
11:00 AM: 4-H Livestock Sale Social
12:00 PM: 4-H Livestock Sale – Stafford Pavilion
1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
1:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
2:00 PM: Midway Opens
2:00 PM: Demo Derby Matinee
2:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Blowing – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
3:30 PM: Clover Show and Tell
4:30 PM: 4-H Awards Ceremony – Stafford Pavilion
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: Youth Big Wheel Contest – Grandstand Area
7:00 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass Live Auction, & Ironworks Live Auction
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Leadfoot (Rock)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby
9:00PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Sunday, July 31
Clean-up Day
8 a.m–noon: Home Arts & Farm and Garden Exhibits picked up/claimed
2:00 p.m.: All Livestock must be removed by this time & pens must be clean
Other fair info:
All events and times are subject to change.
All midway opening and run times are weather dependent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.