FAIR HILL — Any members of Cecil County 4-H who participated in Dan Gaffney’s Electronics Event Monday were in for a shock, so to speak.
For the observant, the answers to the test were printed on the different pieces displayed on a table for identification. Nathaniel Smith from Rising Sun made that discovery as he studied the different parts, each with a letter affixed as part of the test.
“Yeah the names are on the parts,” Gaffney, a retired electrician, said. “It’s not legal if there’s no name on it.”
Thank Underwriter’s Laboratory for making it a requirement to label the voltage meter, ground fault circuit interruptor and other components familiar to those in electrical trades.
Gaffney had a sent of components for junior and senior level competitors; each had 15 to identify. However all take the same 20-question test.
On a neighboring table John Gallaher had a display of computer components. William Donneley from West Grove, Pa. moved quickly around the table, identifying the cables, hardware and equipment.
“Some of them I wasn’t totally familiar with and some I could ID but I didn’t know the technical name,” Donnelley, 16, and a member of Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H, said.
Gallaher took over this facet of the 4-H experience at the Cecil County Fair in 2009.
“I try to get a mix of internal and external computer parts,” he said. “Internal can be a challenge because it’s something they may have never seen before.”
One of the major changes Gallaher made back in 2009 was the presentation of the parts the young people had to identify.
“There are 20 questions and 12 parts,” he explained. “I replaced pictures with actual parts.”
He also has to update the written test each year, using a book provided by national 4-H.
“I took out references to Windows 95. These kids weren’t even alive yet,” he said.
