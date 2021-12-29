ELKTON — After two years of service to Cecil County, Election Director Ruie Lavoie will be leaving her position to become the Election Director for Baltimore County.
“I’ve absolutely loved my time in Cecil County,” Lavoie said. “I’ve been honored to serve here. I’ve learned so much, gotten to know great people. My team here in the office is awesome. The administration has been awesome. But it’s a big promotion.”
Lavoie is most proud of implementing 10 different ballot boxes all over the county along with a new early voting site at Cecil Arena in North East. The Cecil Arena is the second early voting site in the County, along with one at the County Administration Building in Elkton.
“Having a second early voting site will hopefully improve voter wait time and, and be more convenient for more and more accessible for more citizens in Cecil County,” Lavoie said.
According to Lavoie, 95% of Cecil County citizens live within a 5 mile radius of one of the two early voting centers. 100% of Cecil County Citizens will live within five miles from one of the 10 ballot box locations.
“Before, people from Perryville had to come all the way to Elkton,” Lavoie said. “Now they can go to North East and vote.”
The Board of Elections also expanded their Facebook presence to provide more data and information for voters. Deputy Director Karen Perry will take over Lavoie’s duties until a replacement is found. The recruitment process for a new Election Director will begin in January.
“Ruie has served Cecil County with grace and determination and has improved our Elections Office in many areas,” Kelly Sengstock, president of the Cecil County Board of Elections, said. “We were fortunate to have her skill and knowledge in Cecil County and Baltimore County is getting a fantastic Director. Although we will miss her greatly, we wish Ruie the best of luck and know she has earned this promotion.”
Lavoie previously worked in Baltimore elections for 10 years, before becoming the Cecil County Election Director two years ago, replacing Debbie Towery.
“The Board is excited to welcome Ms. Lavoie and is confident that she has the tools, skills, and drive to manage elections in Maryland’s third largest county,” Baltimore County Board of Elections president Bruce Robinson said.
