BALTIMORE — The last of four defendants who ran a heroin-fentanyl-cocaine distribution operation in Cecil County has been sentenced in federal court, receiving a 63-month term in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced 31-year-old Aberdeen resident Ivanovich Constanzo Mercedes-Soriano, whose alias is German Pena-Lopez, to five years and three months in federal prison on Friday, reported Marcia Murphy, a USAO spokeswoman.
Bennett ordered Mercedes-Soriano to serve one year of supervised probation after completing is prison term.
Mercedes-Soriano, a Dominican Republic native who was in the United States illegally, will be deported to the Dominican Republic upon his prison release, however, according to the terms of his plea agreement.
In his plea agreement, Mercedes-Soriano admitted that he sold between one and three kilograms of heroin, translating to approximately two to six pounds. Mercedes-Soriano’s phone records reflect the "frequency of calls with drug customers and corroborated their individual testimony about drug sales," Murphy noted.
Mercedes-Soriano's three co-defendants also accepted plea deals and they have received sentences ranging from time served to four years in federal prison for their respective roles in the drug conspiracy, she reported.
Prosecutors identified one of those co-defendants as 36-year-old Oscar O. Pilarte-Rivera, noting that Pilarte-Rivera, a U.S. naturalized citizen who also was born in the Dominican Republic, had a pending application to be a Baltimore City Police Department officer at the time of his crimes.
They identified the remaining two co-defendants as 37-year-old Elvin Solano-Pena, also known as Jose, or Allen, Fields; and 21-year-old Herme Soriano, whose alias is Miguel Urraca-Gonzalez. Mercedes-Soriano and Soriano are brothers, prosecutors reported.
According to the plea agreements, starting as early as June 2017 and continuing through Sept. 26, 2018, Solano-Pena and Soriano conspired with the others to distribute crack cocaine and approximately two and a half pounds of heroin to drug users living primarily in Cecil County.
Witnesses told Maryland State Police investigators that they purchased narcotics from the conspirators by calling a designated phone number assigned to what detectives described as a “dispatch phone,” prosecutors said. Solano-Pena possessed the dispatch phone and was its primary user, prosecutors added.
Customers would call that phone and place drug orders and Solano-Pena or another conspirator, in turn, would arrange a meeting place, according to prosecutors. Then Solano-Pena, Soriano or another co-conspirator would arrive at the designated meeting location and provide the drugs in exchange for cash, prosecutors reported.
One of the meeting places for the drug transactions was a grocery store in Elkton, according to prosecutors.
On Sept. 6, 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took Mercedes-Soriano and Soriana into custody, prosecutors reported.
Having conducted surveillance operations on several occasions during the multi-month investigation, detectives reported that a black Honda Civic had been used for transportation during drug transactions, prosecutors said. Investigators confiscated the dispatch phone from that Honda after making a traffic stop in September 2018, prosecutors added.
That Honda, which was towed to Cecil County, was registered to Pilarte-Rivera, according to prosecutors.
Pilarte-Rivera later admitted that he provided assistance to the drug dealers by allowing them to use the car registered in his name — knowing that the men were involved in drug trafficking, prosecutors explained.
After ICE agents took them into custody, Mercedes-Soriano and Soriano produced fraudulent documents and lied as to their identity, citizenship, and travel to the United States, prosecutors said. Mercedes-Soriano and Soriano were interviewed by ICE officers, after being advised of their rights in Spanish, and they falsely swore that they were U.S. citizens, born in Puerto Rico, prosecutors added.
On Sept. 25, 2018, some three weeks later, Mercedes-Soriano called Pilarte-Rivera from jail and they "discussed items in Mercedes-Soriano’s apartment that needed to be picked up," according to prosecutors.
As a result, Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a federal search warrant for Mercedes-Soriano’s apartment on Stevens Circle in Aberdeen on Sept. 26, 2018, one day later, and they confiscated identity documents for Mercedes-Soriano and other records, prosecutors reported.
Investigators also seized approximately six ounces of heroin, about nine ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl and slightly more than an ounce of crack cocaine that they found in Mercedes-Soriano's apartment, according to prosecutors.
"The packaging tested positive for Mercedes-Soriano’s DNA," Murphy said.
The list of agencies involved in the investigation leading to the charges, plea deals and sentences of the four co-defendants includes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (Baltimore office), MSP and the USAO.
