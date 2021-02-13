RISING SUN — Cecil County did not get as much of a headaches as forecasters predicted Saturday but the early part of the coming week could be nasty.
"We're really worried about Monday into Tuesday," said Cody Patrick with Northern Maryland Weather Buffs.
Patrick said Saturday afternoon that he and fellow weather buff Kurtis Eller were watching this storm as it changed direction and attitude.
"It's ignoring the I-95 corridor," Patrick said. "This storm was puzzling us."
What was supposed to begin early Saturday morning didn't arrive until after noon and as dusk approached there was a glaze of ice. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday. In spite of treatments with salt there are reports of icing on bridges and overpasses.
According to Patrick the next round will actually be two distinct events.
"Tuesday morning you could leave Rising Sun where there may be a coating of ice but go into Nottingham (Pennsylvania) and there will be at least an inch of ice," he said, adding it could be worse overnight.
And it's not over yet as this cold, wet cycle continues. While forecasters promise sunshine Wednesday, the daytime high won't get past freezing. There's a slight chance of nighttime snow.
"We're watching Thursday," Patrick said. That's when there's a 90% chance of rain, snow and sleet.
