ELKTON — Cecil County has completed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service (NWS) preparedness requirements necessary to renew the distinction of being a “StormReady Community”.
StormReady is a nationwide community preparedness program that uses a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather from tornadoes, to tropical cyclones and winter storms. The program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations by providing emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations. Currently, there are 20 counties in Maryland that are designated StormReady.
In order to become StormReady, Cecil County has established a 24-hour warning point and Emergency Operations Center, has implemented multiple ways to receive notifications and alert the public of severe weather warnings and forecasts, uses a system that monitors weather conditions locally, promotes the importance of public readiness through community seminars, and passed a site-visit conducted by the National Weather Service & State Emergency Manager.
The StormReady recognition will be valid for three years and will expire on June 2, 2022. Visit the national StormReady website at www.weather.gov/StormReady to see Cecil County on the national and state map of recognized communities.
To receive local emergency notifications, download the Ready Cecil app (from the App Store or Google Play) or to receive text alerts, register with CodeRed: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFA82705944F.
