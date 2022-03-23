CECIL COUNTY — In an emergency session held Tuesday evening, the Cecil County Council voted unanimously to approve Res. No. 09-2022, which adds $2,815,266 to the County's annual budget for the increase of County employees' salaries and benefits including a 6% Cost of Living Adjustment.
The emergency session was held due to the resolution failing to pass after a split 2-2 vote in the Council's regular legislative session on March 15. In that session, councilmembers Al Miller and Bill Coutz voted against the measure, expressing reservations over the source of funding for the raises. Council Vice President Jackie Gregory and councilmember Donna Culberson voted for the resolution. Council President Bob Meffley was not present at that meeting due to illness.
Coutz expressed concerns over a lack of transparency surrounding the funds, but agreed to join the Council in voting for the measure.
"After finally receiving most of the information that was being withheld by the administration, I will reluctantly join the rest of the County Council in voting to pass the 6% COLA raise for selected county employees," Coutz said on Tuesday. "Going forward: this can't happen again. In legislation related to spending there needs to be full transparency by the county administration, from the beginning, on how we are paying for new expenditures and where where the money is actually coming from and where it is going to."
Coutz noted that the county's funds come from residents of the county.
"It's taxpayers' money, hence the taxpayers' government," Coutz said.
Gregory said that information about the funding was accessible by councilmembers since the raises were announced in November.
"Nothing has changed since Nov. 4," said Gregory. "It was money that we had approved. If there was a problem then with any of this, any one of us should have spoken with the County Executive."
Gregory noted that the council was aware that county employees had already been receiving their bonuses and raises before questions were raised over the funding.
"That's not a way to give people confidence in their government, or in our ability to be knowledgeable and competent in what we're doing," Gregory said.
Gregory also read from a Nov. 15 press release, which outlines the raises and bonuses contained in the now-approved resolution.
The enacted raises include a 6% cost of living adjustment for non-union county employees, along with a signing bonus for detention center officers, sheriff’s deputies, a two-step bonus raise for dispatchers and a bonus step raise for prosecutors.
Not included in these raises are unionized Sheriff Deputies, who are compensated via a bargaining agreement between the county and the Cecil County F.O.P. As part of that agreement, negotiated last year, union deputies receive a 3% COLA raise, FY-2022 step raise and a $1,000 state grant funded bonus. Deputies also received an extra bonus step raise in Sept. 2021.
Gregory further called on both herself and her fellow councilmembers to better educate themselves on legislation and raise questions about bills or funding ahead of time.
"It's important for us to do our due diligence and come in prepared. And if we are not prepared, then that's on us," said Gregory.
Gregory noted that the bill was introduced to the council on March 1 and that three work sessions were held prior to the March 15 legislative session in which the source of the funding was not questioned.
"We had plenty of time to raise issues," said Gregory. "We did not."
The Council also addressed a March 16 press release posted to the County Government's website and shared to the County's official Facebook page in which Miller and Coutz were alleged to have "defunded the police" by voting against the resolution.
"It is unacceptable that County Executive Danielle Hornberger issued a misleading statement that I defunded the police on the Cecil County Government website and WMAR Channel 2 News," said Miller. "These statements were false, this kind of reckless behavior is unethical and dangerous to our county and citizens. My number one priority tonight is getting our employees their raises."
Coutz echoed Miller's statements, adding that the county administration was using police and county employees to gain political capital.
"More important than anything else: the County Executive and this administration need to stop using our county law enforcement officers, and first responders and dedicated county employees as political pawns," Coutz said.
Culberson disputed Coutz's and Miller's assertion that a vote against the resolution did not represent defunding the police. Culberson said that county employees had already been receiving their increased pay, thus the initial failure to pass the resolution - thereby no longer providing funds for the raises - was equivalent to defunding the police and other employees.
"If there's no funds to continue paying for these increase in salaries and the bonuses that were awarded, to me that is defunding," Culberson said. "You are defunding what you've already given them. That is my interpretation of how this works."
The next Council legislative session will be held on Tuesday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.