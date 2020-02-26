ELKTON — The Cecil County Council discussed proposed state legislation and decided to either oppose or support these bills on a county level on Tuesday morning during a work session.
Emergency Services
The county has concerned itself with several bills that are floating in the state legislature in regard to reimbursing emergency medical transportation. The council members have decided to write a letter of support HB779 and SB777.
SB777, which is pending in the Senate Finance Committee, would require that the state Department of Health reimburse “certain services provided to Maryland Medical Assistance Program recipients in an amount specified by certain regulations that is at least $200 per transport; specifying the minimum reimbursement rate of $100 per interaction for certain services provided by emergency service transporters,” according to the bill.
The Senate hearing is at 1 p.m. on March 10.
HB 779 does the same. The House Health and Government Operations hearing in on March 4 at 1 p.m.
Immigration
The County Council has collectively taken a position against several immigration bills in the state legislature. These bills are in regard to immigration enforcement within public schools, hospitals and courthouses.
HB403 and SB903 state that the “Attorney General, in consultation with certain stakeholders, to develop guidelines to assist public schools, hospitals, and courthouses to draft policies that limit civil immigration enforcement activities on their premises in order to ensure these facilities remain safe and accessible to all; and authorizing public schools, hospitals, and courthouses to establish and publish policies that limit immigration enforcement on their premises to the fullest extent possible; etc.”
The Senate Judicial Proceedings hearing is set for Feb. 26 at noon. The House meeting has been rescheduled to March 4.
Highway User Revenue
This bill, which the county supports, would undo the exclusion of certain motor fuel tax revenue from the highway user revenues. Council member Jackie Gregory said that it puts a “lock box” on the highway user tax funds.
The bill also repeals “an exception for highway user revenues to the requirement that supermajorities of the General Assembly approve transfers from the Transportation Trust Fund; altering the amounts of capital grants calculated based on highway user revenues that are required to be appropriated to Baltimore City, counties, and municipalities in certain fiscal years,” according to bill language.
The Council also discussed continued efforts for Census participation.
Council President Bob Meffley (1st District) said he would like to see some more Census participation from certain areas in the county. “I am going to get on them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.