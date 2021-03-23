On March 16, the Cecil County Council announced a bill to create a recreate the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board (EMSAB). Previous County Executive Alan McCarthy’s administration shut down the board, and Council President Bob Meffley introduced the bill at the request of County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
“I am happy to reinstitute the EMS Advisory Board at the longtime request of local volunteer fire companies,” said Hornberger in a statement to the Whig. “The partnership between our EMS and volunteer fire companies is essential for the safety of Cecil County residents and this Board will help strengthen that relationship by creating open lines of communication.”
The EMSAB was founded in 1988. Frank Muller, the county executive’s emergency services consultant, said that the county’s role is to supplement the volunteer fire departments with professional paramedics. The EMSAB helped ensure volunteers had a voice in how the county could best assist emergency response units.
There would be 15 seats on the EMSAB, one from each of the volunteer fire/EMS companies, 5 members from each council district, 1 member from the local branch of the Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union. There are also 3 Ex-Officio members, the director of the Department of Emergency Services, a local physician EMS director, and a member of the Cecil County Fireman’s Association.
“The volunteer fire companies have been very eager to nominate people to represent their interests, so, so we have 15 confirmed people ready to go,” said Director of Administration Daniel Schenkenberger.
Department of Emergency Services Director Wayne Tome used to be on the board during the 80s and 90s. Tome praised the decision to reinstate the board. He said the organization was effective in helping EMS leading to changes in where EMS placed their facilities and how they responded to calls.
“It’ll open up lines of communication and cooperation with the different stakeholders in emergency medical services, citizens, the fire companies, and the county administration, to try to pave the path forward,” said Tome.
The bill will be subject to a public hearing on April 20, and will be considered on May 4.
The council also introduced two appointments to be voted on in April. Ravi Gupta, a scientist at W. L. Gore Associates for the board of trustees at the Cecil County Public Library, and to reappoint Don Harmer, a partner at Weaver’s Discount Liquors, to the board of Parks and Recreation.
The council also announced that they are creating a new redistricting commission. The Republican and Democrat central committees will each nominate five people, and the council will then add one or two members to ensure it’s an odd number.
The council denied the rezoning request from EJP-LLC in North East. Councilman Bill Coutz, who introduced the motion to deny the request, said there was no convincing evidence of a mistake in the last rezoning process or a change in the neighborhood’s character. The request received a large amount of opposition from Charlestown, with a petition distributed by the town receiving over 400 signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.