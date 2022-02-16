CECIL COUNTY — On Tuesday, eight amendments were proposed to the Cecil County Charter, with two proposals that would give the council more control over fiscal matters.
One amendment — that was turned down on a 3-2 vote — would have allowed the council to restore funding to any items that were previously requested in the budget, as long as cuts are made elsewhere. Currently, the charter only allows the council to make cuts to the budget. Council Manager James Massey said Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City have similar roles for the council.
Council member Jackie Gregory said the county executive is involved in the daily functions of government in a way the council is not. She argued that since the executive is a full-time employee in charge of overseeing county functions, allocating funds should remain in the county executive’s purview.
“The reality is we’re not there everyday overseeing these departments,” Gregory said.
Council members Al Miller and Donna Culberson also opposed the rule. Miller said the budget is up to the county executive and that if council members want line items to be in the budget they should talk to the executive in advance.
Meffley said Miller’s vision of working with the county executive is not reflected in reality.
“You’re painting a picture that doesn’t exist. We’ve been through this before, you’ve been through this before. You’ve said I want something, then it gets turned down and you get nothing,” Meffley said. “Don’t sit up here and say, ‘if I work with this person it’s going to work.’ Because it’s not going to work. Once a budget is handed to you that is the budget.”
The measure was supported by council members Bob Meffley and Bill Coutz.
Coutz said the bill is a result of resistance from multiple county administrations for any amendments to the budget. He argued the bill would give council a stronger role in the budget process.
“This basically gives back some of the authority to the council, and we are representation for the county as a whole,” Coutz said. “This gives the council the ability to participate in that process.”
Coutz also said the amendment would create more balance between the different branches of government.
An approved amendment would create a Board of Estimates, overseeing purchases greater than $100,000 and consultant fees over $50,000 and all real estate purchases, sales and leases. The board would be made up of the director of administration, finance director, County Executive, a Council member, and a citizen appointed by the council and the executive.
An amendment that would change how the county’s Ethics Commission is set up was tabled. Council Member Jackie Gregory proposed the addition of a non-voting legal council to be present at meetings, to have an impartial voice not affiliated with the government. The legal council would be appointed by the county council and county executive.
“That person should be from outside of the county government to make sure it’s an impartial person,” Gregory said.
Other purposed amendments to the charter focused on clarifying procedures, such as one that focused on the role of county attorney, establishing that they are a county administrative employee who is appointed by the council. Another amendment would change how replacing vacancies on county council works, to make the language more clear.
Another proposed amendment addressed the redistricting commission, changing the deadline of its establishment from April 1 to a month after the census. The amendment also established that central committee members cannot serve on the redistricting committee.
County Council attorney Charles MacLeod said the county was sued by a former central committee chairman because of the rules around membership in redistricting commissions. MacLeod said Judge Keith Baynes ruled that the lawsuit was erroneous. Baynes, according to MacLeod, commented on the bench that there is no doubt about if central committee members are elected officials, which may make the language unnecessary.
Approved charter amendments are reviewed by the state government and are then submitted to the voters for referendum in Nov.
