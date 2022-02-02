CECIL COUNTY — After serving in the County Council since 2016, Jackie Gregory is now launching a run for statewide office for one of the three District 36 seats in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The district looks different this year, with Cecil County increasing its share of voters in the district to 53,226 out of 134,994. Currently, the district, which also includes Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County and Kent County, is represented by three different delegates, Jay Jacobs in from Kent, Jeff Ghrist from Caroline, and Steve Arentz from Queen Anne’s.
Jacobs, Ghrist, Arentz, and state senator Steve Hershey are running on a “Team 36,” slate. Cecil County has not been represented in the district since 2014, when incumbent Michael Smigiel lost to Ghrist.
“It would be good to bring representation back to Cecil County in district 36,” Gregory said.
Gregory will continue to hold her position on the county council for the duration of the race. If she is elected to the house of representatives her position will become vacant. In that situation, the Cecil County Republican Central Committee will send the council a list of possible replacements to serve the remainder of her term.
The House primary will take place in June.
Gregory said a main motivation to represent Cecil County in Annapolis is her involvement in the Maryland Association of Counties. Her work with the organization has given her perspective on how statewide legislation impacts local governments, and she hopes to be an advocate for local autonomy.
“I really believe that the state should be supportive of local government and not pass unfunded mandates,” Gregory said. “There’s a lot of things that happen at the state level where it’s a broad brush approach that doesn’t really take into account differences in local jurisdictions.”
Gregory said land use and police reform are two areas where the state takes a one size fits all approach. Gregory pointed to how some jurisdictions, like Cecil, have elected sheriffs while others, such as Baltimore City, have appointed police commissioners, as an example of how the different structures around issues from county to county can make statewide mandates difficult to implement.
Gregory pointed to the county’s receipt of a $2.4 million federal grant to fund the dredging of the North East River as an accomplishment she is proud of. Gregory said the council often works a as a team to pass legislation, and added that she has stayed true to her platform of standing against tax increases.
Gregory supports reducing taxes and creating a business friendly environment. Other important political positions for Gregory is that she is pro-life, a supporter of the second amendment, and is against vaccine mandates.
Gregory currently works as a community liaison for Representative Andy Harris. Previously, she worked as a teacher for 17 years, primarily teaching online for students who had long term absences from surgery or a major illness. Gregory is a founder of the conservative advocacy group Cecil County Patriots.
