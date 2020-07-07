Editor’s Note: Due to deadline limitations, the following Cecil County Council story does not include coverage of the Tuesday 4:30 p.m. workshop nor the 7 p.m. legislative session. Follow the Cecil Whig for information and discussion following council actions.
ELKTON — During the Cecil County Council’s regular legislative meeting on Tuesday evening, it held a public hearing for amendments to the Personnel and Policies Manual as well as to the Forest Conservation Regulations.
A few hours prior, during its 4:30 p.m. workshops, the council also heard presentations on domestic violence and overdose stats as well as some possible legislation in relation to police reform.
Public Hearing
The following bills and resolution were introduced on June 9 and will be up for final consideration on July 21.
An amendment to the Forest Conservation Regulations that would to add text to Final Forest Conservation Plan detailing afforestation, and allowing payment instead of afforestation and reforestation. The amendment also adds language establishing and using forest retention banks.
Forest Mitigation Banks are areas of land that have been intentionally reforested or afforested so that reforestation requirements applicants with projects impacting forests could be done on “credit”.
The proposed section lays out the uses and procedures of forest retention banks to sell credits to applicants to meet forest retention requirements under the Cecil County Forest Conservation Regulations.
Other changes includes Article 6, Section 6.3 The Final Conservation Plan, of the Cecil County Forest Conservation Regulations, which states that a final plan may only be revised if “the revision to the new area of forest conservation is of high quality forest or benefit to the Forest Conservation Program.”
A bill that would transfer bond appropriation authority in the roads and bridges’ capital budget from the Belvidere Road project to the Central Yard Fuel and Mechanics Valley Road over CSX Bridge projects. Both transfers would be $500,000.
The bill also removes FY2021 bond funding from these projects to “lower the county’s overall capital debt burden for FY2021,” according to the bill.
The final public hearing is on various changes to the county’s Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual, which can be found online. Of the changes proposed is an added section on workplace violence, including prohibited acts and procedures.
Introduction of bills, resolutions
The five county councilors will also hear a resolution to extend the reduce water and sewer connection charge at $6,000 per equivalent living unit within the county Sanitary District. Originally set at $12,000, the reduction was first adopted in 2017. The resolution extends the waiver to sunset in 2022.
Resolutions before the council also include: reappointing Chad Johnston and Peter Kirsh to the Planning Commission; reappointing Brad Carrillo and Michael Linkous to the Board of Appeals; a grant for the county broadband expansion; a resolution to appropriate $200,000 in additional expenses to the Department of Public Works in order to rehab the bridge over Octoraro Creek on Doctor Jack Road.
