ELKTON — Cecil County announces the continued sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program, for Family Day Care (FDC) homes located in Cecil County.
Meals will be provided to children enrolled in licensed FDC homes. The same meals will be available, at no separate charge, to all enrolled children regardless of race, color, sex, age, disability, or national origin. There is no discrimination in admissions policy, meal service or use of facilities. Program documents are available in alternate formats upon request. For program information, contact Renee Grauer at 410-996-0252.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternate means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, ETC.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary of Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
Fax: (202)690-7442:,
Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The Maryland State Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, disability, or sexual orientation in matters affecting employment or in providing access to programs and activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. For inquiries related to Department policy, please contact: Agency Equity Officer, Equity Assurance and Compliance Office, Office of the Deputy State Superintendent for Finance and Administration, MSDE, 200 W. Baltimore Street – 6th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21201-2595, 410-767-0433 – voice, 410-767-4031 – fax, 410-333-6442 – TTY/TDD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.