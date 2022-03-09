ELKTON — We’ve all heard stories about how backlogged the court system is these days.
And we’ve all read about neighborhood disputes that go wrong with someone getting hurt or worse, dying.
Cecil County Community Mediation Center is working toward making Cecil a more peaceful county through its volunteer network of trained staff to help both parties resolve their issues.
“You want people to come to you instead of the courts,” said Kathy Glace, executive director of CCCMC.
CCCMC is seeing an uptick in referrals that started with the pandemic and doesn’t look to be slowing down.
“There’s been a lot of self-referrals with people looking for resources,” Glace said.
Since face-to-face meetings were off the table at the height of the pandemic, Glace and her board of directors used the time to study their work so far.
“We used the pandemic to look at what we do to support our growth ... and reflect on where they are and what they need to do to support us,” she said.
What that lead to, according to Robert Boonstopple, chair of the CCCMC’s board of directors, is the need for more board members, volunteers and people to be trained as mediators.
“We are looking for people to represent the community; people who know people in the community,” Boonstopple said.
“And for the first time in three years we’ve been able to offer basic mediation training,” Glace said, calling the work both rewarding and challenging. The training takes place over several three day weekends. “We feed them all day with a continental breakfast and a lunch.”
One of the unique aspects of Cecil County Community Mediation Center is that their board is a working board.
“It’s not just to attend meetings but to roll up their sleeves,” Boonstopple said. “Fundraising is a significant part of the responsibility of a board member.”
For Boonstopple, that means making a personal financial contribution and asking others to do likewise. There are seven members on the board now. Boonstopple would like to have 10, so there’s a better chance of a quorum.
“We meet once a month a minimum of two hours. Right now we’ve been doing it remotely,” he said.
“We need younger people to get involved,” Glace said, adding anyone high school age and up is encouraged to join the center’s efforts. CCCMC has various committees that also need volunteers; strategic planning, fundraising, communications, volunteering and finance.
“Anyone can be on a committee. They don’t have to be on a board,” said Robyn Hunt, vice chair of the board. There are also mediators serving on the board of directors. Hunt said CCCMC was making great strides, then COVID struck and things ground to a halt.
“We need to establish policies to move forward. What we want to look at moving forward is getting to the strategic plan,” Hunt said.
People who have benefited from the center’s services are invited to join in some capacity, be it on the board or committee or to even become a trained mediator.
Training runs the weekends of May 13 and 20 with additional dates the following weekend to make up time if needed. To become certified, each traineee must complete a total of 45 hours of training.
Whether the interest is in becoming a mediator, joining the board or a committee, volunteering or donating call 443-207-5159 to start, or send an email to info@cecilmediation.org.
