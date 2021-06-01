ELKTON — If you have experience with fundraising, social media, marketing or as a treasurer Cecil County Community Mediation Center needs you to join its board of directors.
“We have a working board,” said Kathy Glace, executive director of the non-profit conflict resolution organization based at 224 East Main St. in Elkton. That means more than just attending board meetings and making decisions. Glace said her board are boots on the ground types that are passionately involved in the work.
“We need people who really support the work we do,” Glace said.
That work includes helping neighbors settle a dispute, co-parenting disagreements, and even differences of opinion that would otherwise wind up in court. The center continued to operate throughout the pandemic, realigning its office space and technology so both sides of a dispute could hash it out and remain socially distant.
Now Glace needs new movers and shakers “to help guide us and do the work,” she explained.
Of the 15 slots on the board, 10 need to be filled.
Anyone interested can send an email to info@cecilwmediation.org. Glace suggests including a resume if one is available but more importantly, a letter.
“Explain why you are interested in joining,” she said. “We need people with experience and expertise... people with a passion for our mission.”
If you need more information contact the office by calling 443-207-5159.
