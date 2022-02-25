ELKTON — On Wednesday, Cecil County gathered in the back of Wright’s AME Church to celebrate the transfer of the Elkton Colored School on 205 Booth Street from the town of Elkton to a non-profit, so it can be transformed into a museum and cultural center.
“The Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center Inc. will be a catalyst that will reshape the future of Elkton, Cecil County, and beyond,” Rev. R. Kevin Brown, of Wrights AME Church said.
Brown said the Elkton Colored School, the first school for African American students in Cecil County, was built in the late 1800’s, with additions being added in the 1920’s and 1930’s. Between 1864 and 1867 a subscription school for black students during segregation was established in Elkton with classes being held in Providence AME church. A county proclamation states that the school operated until 1954, when George Washington Carver High School was built.
The school was the first school for African Americans in Cecil County, playing an important role during segregation. Brown said the school closed due to the Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in education. The building was then transformed into the Cecil County Operations and Maintenance building in the 1960’s.
Brown, the chairman of the Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center Inc., said the center will have STEM programs and workforce development. Amazon is planning a partnership with the center, to provide job training programs and education.
“We want to be in there providing good paying jobs and education,” Melissa Tapp, an Amazon warehouse and donation specialist, said.
Amazon also plans to incorporate the center with its partnership with Good360, to provide donated items such as shoes and clothes to people.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger offered her support for the project, commenting how the walls of the school are filled with countless stories of perseverance, hard work and achievement.
“While Cecil County’s future is incredibly bright, history is not always easy,” Hornberger said. “It is my hope that this building will serve as a constant reminder of the tremendous struggles of our past that gave way to a future filled with promise and equity.”
The county executive’s husband Kevin Hornberger, Delegate for District 35A which includes Cecil County, helped secure a $250,000 state grant for the project.
Elkton Mayor Robert Alt asked Brown to sign the deed to the building.
“During my 8 years that I’ve served as your mayor I truly believe this is the most important project that will ever happen in my term,” Alt said.
Architect Dr. Dale Green plans for part of the building, which still has the original wooden classroom floors, to be transformed into a period accurate recreation of the classrooms. The other, more contemporary, portions, built when the building was the Cecil County Operations and Maintenance building, are to be used for workforce and job training.
“An early 1906 record recorded that the original structure was 33 feet by 23 feet,” Green said. “That structure is still a part of what is there today.”
The current building now has 15,000 square feet of space. The nonprofit hopes to raise five million dollars in funding. Green has experience restoring colored schools in Anne Arundel County, Havre De Grace and Baltimore.
“The Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center will preserve the legacy of those that came and overcame extraordinary odds, intense opposition, everyday discrimination and kept fighting anyway,” Green said.
Alumni of the Elkton Colored School came to the event to celebrate the restoration of their old school. Elkton town commissioner Charles Givens celebrated the legacy of his alma mater, and how students managed to learn despite the difficulties of the segregated school system.
“Many of you who (are) present today did not know our plight, our difficulty or our obstacles,” Givens said. “But we were family and remain family, despite the odds that we faced daily in the world of education. Today is a homecoming for many to talk and connect about the glory days we shared in different eras of school segregation.”
Givens credited the dedication of the teaching staff, who taught two grade levels in the same classroom. He recalled the sometimes harsh discipline of the school, which elicited laughter from the crowd and students who remembered the corporal punishment with him.
“Because of these educators we left school prepared for the most challenging chapters of our lives,” Givens said.
Dennis A. Christy Jr. said he attended the school when it was transformed into an industrial arts education school after the creation of the George Washington Carver High School. He hopes that the museum can help other generations remember what students like him experienced.
“It’s good for the community for people to remember how we lived back in the day and survived all the obstacles and became a people,” Christy Jr. said.
The changes that have been made to the school since the school shut down stood out to alumna Barbara Forte.
“It’s really nice to be able to come back,” Forte said.
