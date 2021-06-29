ELKTON — Cecil County hosted its first ever pride event, Pridefest, on Sunday at Spork Cafe in Elkton, with over 240 people showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Coming from a small town growing up you become so ashamed, and scared, you’re never free to ever really be who you are,” organizer Tori McCullough said. “An event like this makes it so you know that you’re not alone.”
McCullough said that the ruralness of Cecil County has historically led to a lack of support groups or visible places where LGBT people can gather. The Cecil County LGBTQ+ Alliance, who organized Pridefest, was created last year through discussions on Facebook and Zoom. McCullough, a resident of North East, said the group has previously hosted yoga events, a support group for transgender people, and ‘sip and talks’ to discuss issues that surround the local LGBTQ+ community.
Organizer Jo Riedel previously tried to start a pride group in Cecil County but was never able to gather more than a few activists. Many of the Alliance’s current board members met during the George Floyd protests last year, and began to talk and create the Facebook group that evolved into the Alliance.
“It exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled there were no negative interactions all day,” Riedel said after the event.
The event was oriented toward people of all ages, including activities such as drawing tables for children. The five-member board of the Alliance featuring Ann Gonzalez, Samuel Shervin, Jo Riedel, Jessica Riedel, and Tori McCullough organized the event on Sunday.
Jake Zebley helped organize the first Zoom meetings of the Alliance. Zebley grew up in Havre De Grace before moving to Elkton.
“It felt as though pride was happening in other places next door, in New Castle County Delaware or in Harford County,” Zebley said. “Cecil County was almost this desert between places where pride existed.”
Zebley said the Alliance hopes to work with Upper Chesapeake Pride in Harford County to organize events and support the LGBT community. Zebley and his husband have been married for going on 10 years.
“It makes home feel like home,” said Zebley. “I didn’t know that I truly felt safe at home, until I met this community.”
Allies of the LGBT community also came out to support relatives and friends.
“I have nieces, nephews and other family members who are LGBT and you come out to support them,” attendee Tyra Hill said. “Even if you don’t understand, you support and you learn.”
The Alliance garnered support from a variety of organizations. The Cecil County Health Department attended, and provided information on sexual health and HIV prevention. Voices of Hope also attended the event, promoting the 24/7 crisis hotline they operate in partnership with the health department. Supporting businesses included Treats by Zeets, First Choice Foundation, Wyre Naturals, Maryland in a Can, Sweet Spice, Palette and the Page, Elk River, North East Chocolate, Brookbend, Spork, Starbucks Elkton, Jords Sweet Treats, Tranquility Spa and Salon.
