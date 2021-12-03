ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council in Elkton is presenting two opportunities to buy local handmade Christmas gifts for your loved ones this Friday Dec. 3, with the Wonderland of Wreaths and Holiday Art Mart, from 5-8 p.m.
The 4th annual Wonderland of Wreaths features around 20 artists working in a variety of styles, from natural wreaths, to ones made entirely out of Christmas ornaments. Some wreathes even have special themes, one is especially for dogs, with wooden dog cookies, little Scottish Terriers, and paw prints. A purple and silver Raven’s wreath features a little Raven’s gnome and jacket.
Wreath bidding will close on Dec. 10. The art was submitted by a mix of businesses, non-profits, and individual artists.
The Holiday Art Mart lasts until the end of the month, with a dozen artists showcasing their wares on Main Street.
“It’s all original, it’s all handmade, it’s predominantly by Cecil County People,” Arts Council Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton said.
Fiber Artist Irene Stoss even used plants from the garden behind the Arts Council to create dyes for her scarves. Ray Briscoe, Stoss’s husband, will be presenting his wood carved figurines as well.
The youngest artist on display is 8 year old Paige Train, with a colorful abstract piece called “A Happy Place.”
The Art Mart will be on display throughout all of Dec. People can bid in person on the wreaths at the Wonderland of Wreaths until Dec. 10.
The arts council is also taking submissions for their Gingerbread House Contest. The official deadline is Dec. 3, but Hamilton said they will continue to accept houses before Dec. 10.
On Dec. 8, the arts council will host a wreath making class.
“It’s going to be a natural wreath making class,” Hamilton said. “We ordered some grapevines and people are collecting greens and things from their yards.”
