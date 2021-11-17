Elkton High School teacher Jen Joy Fox received an honorable mention at the 21st annual Cecil County Arts Council Photography Show for her picture “Manifesting,” a photograph featuring a highly edited image of her with butterfly wings flying toward a flower.
Local photographer JP Henry received second place at the Cecil County Arts Council for his photograph "Business of Crabs."
ELKTON — Photographers from across Cecil County competed in the 21st annual Cecil County Arts Council photography show, showcasing a variety of images.
“Every single year we get repeat photographers and new ones,” Arts Council director Annemarie Hamilton. “I don’t know how they find us, but I’m thrilled that they do.”
Hamilton was especially excited about featuring the work of younger children, with even 11 year olds participating in the contest after getting involved with the arts council through the Plein Art Event at the Rehert Farm in Port Deposit. Around 27 photographers submitted over 70 pieces of art.
The artwork of first place winner Heather Rees is also on display at the county administration building. Her winning photo “Assateague Reflection,” featured a horse walking along the sandy beaches of the Eastern Shore. J.P. Henry won second place for his photo “Business of Crabs, featuring workers in Rock Hall preparing crabs. A picture of the Chesapeake City Bridge, with mist obscuring the opposite end of the bridge, won Nick Cusmano third place.
Elkton High School teacher Jen Joy Fox won an honorable mention for one of her unique images that uses digital editing to make it appear that the image of Fox with butterfly wings is flying towards a flower. She produced the image of herself in flight by stepping off a ladder.
Fox learned the technique from a Cecil College course called Fictional Photography. Her winning photo accompanies a different image of her in a chrysalis, representing how everyone was cocooned during the pandemic, and is now released.
“I really flourished with the isolation, being an artist it was like: ‘I have all this time for myself to do stuff,’” Fox said.
The immediacy of photography is what drew Fox to the medium. The other honorable mention winners were Rees (for a photo of an eagle) and Connie Mueller-Thym.
Arts Council board member Ray Conger exhibited several images from his project, including one taken at the Mayfair District in London.
“I just look for something unique,” Conger said. “I like to take advantage of natural light.”
The Cecil County Arts Council annual photography exhibition will be on display at the Arts Council building on Main Street Elkton until Nov. 22.
