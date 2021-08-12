CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Arts Council launched their weekly summer music series on Saturday with the band Powder Keg, to raise money to help local students pay for college.
“It’s going to students continuing their studies in the arts,” director Annmarie Hamilton said.
The council is partnering with the North East VFW Post 6027 and Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City to host the series. The August concerts are on Saturdays at the VFW with the concerts moving to Sundays in Chesapeake City in September.
Students currently enrolled in college or high school graduates are eligible. Previously the council would make around $1,000 at the concerts giving away two $500 scholarships or $1,000 scholarships for tuition and books. The opening concert raised $200, with a 50/50 raffle along with other donation opportunities.
“It’s nice to have an art specific one that we can offer rather than just general studies,” Hamilton said. “I think it forces our high school teachers to encourage their kids to come here and do this.”
Hamilton said students who apply for the scholarship often have their work showcased in the gallery, with recent Elkton high school graduate Zoe Shelby participating in the last show.
The concerts themselves are free. This Saturday, Denim N Lace will be performing at 7 p.m. Hamilton said they partnered with the VFW to broaden the geographic reach of the series, along with giving audiences the opportunity to have food and use restrooms inside the venue, unlike the outdoor Pell Gardens.
“What we were hoping for is that if we had it at the VFW and the weather was crap, we’re welcome to go inside,” Hamilton said. “At Chesapeake City, if the weather’s crap, you’re hosed.”
The final concert of the series will be Olivia Reynolds at Pell Gardens on Sept. 26. Readers interested in more information can contact Info@CecilArts.org.
