The Cecil County Arts Councils August exhibit “Clay’s the Way” focuses on the versatility of the medium, from functional pieces, to abstract ones. Lori Willing, the owner of Arts Space on Main in Elkton, work features fairies in nature interacting with the environment.
Recent Cecil College graduate Mary Jo Fitz created large abstract places made of skinny pieces of clay.
Colleen Tiefenthal combined paper clay with pieces of driftwood for images of fish.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council new exhibition for August focuses on the possibilities of clay, from functional pottery to art pieces that resemble paintings.
“Clay is more than just pottery,” said artist Maggie Creshkoff. “It’s more than just one color. It can be made sculptural. It can be made abstract.”
Creshkoff gathered around 40 artists for the “Clay’s the Way” exhibition, many from parts of Pennsylvania close to Cecil County. Creshkoff partnered with other artists such as Kevin Lehman, founder of The Lancaster Creative Factory art space and Andrew Snyder, a Rising Sun native who is now a ceramics professor at West Chester University, to give the collection a regional breadth. Snyder created a recipe for translucent clay causing light to peek through his clay bowls.
“For people who like to work with their hands, it’s just kind of hypnotic,” Creshkoff said. “It’s so immediate. It’s as close to being a kid again, as you can probably get.”
Colleen Tiefenthal uses paper clay, created by adding fibers to the material. She combined clay with driftwood to create mixed media works featuring fish.
Lori Willing, the owner of Arts Space on Main in Elkton, contributed sculpture inspired by fantasy tales, featuring fairies in nature interacting with the environment.
Creshkoff’s own work was somber, a collection of cremation urns, inspired by the urn she made when her uncle passed away. Creshkoff previously made the urns for her own parents’ ashes, and since then has worked on several projects focusing on death. One previous client hired Creshkoff to create stones out of his fathers ashes.
“People liked the fact that they could take a piece of their friend with them, and place them on trails that he had hiked,” Creshkoff said.
Recent Cecil College graduate Mary Jo Fitz contributed large abstract places made out of skinny pieces of clay. Creshkoff said the thin materials means that despite their size, the giant vessels are actually quite light.
The exhibit is free and many of the pieces are for sale. The Cecil County Arts Council gallery is open from Monday-Friday 10am-4pm. Readers interested in more information can contact Info@CecilArts.org. The exhibit is open until August 24.
