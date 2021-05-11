Art is often more than just entertainment or a pretty picture to hang up above the dining room table; Art helps us process difficult emotions and trauma.
The Cecil County Arts Council is showcasing how meaningful art can be through their 24th annual “Expressions of Healing,” exhibit focusing on the work of clients participating in Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services Art Therapy programs. The exhibit will run until May 31.
“It’s another avenue of healing,” said Kevin Lundin, director of business development and marketing for Upper Bay. “People who have difficulty verbalizing or trouble with traditional methods of expressing their feelings, this is how they get it out there. They’ll put their feelings right on the canvas.”
The exhibit is important, not only to give clients the pride of their art being featured in public, but also as a way to lessen the stigma from mental illness. “Expressions of Healing” is supported by an arts council grant. Upper Bay CEO Suanne Blumberg said Upper Bay served over 400 people last year in Harford and Cecil County. A total of 38 people live in upper bay living facilities in Elkton to work on independent living skills.
“Talking about mental health is something we still struggle with,” Lundin said. “But seeing it expressed like this helps break that barrier. It shows people expressing themselves in ways other than the stereotypical version that people often have in their heads.”
Blumberg said the event is one the most anticipated events of the year for clients, as families and therapists will come and see their artwork. Arts Council Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton said that Expressions of Healings has historically been one of their most popular events. First Friday openings in the past have seen lines out the door, with one year having an attendance of around 300. In the past, along with visual art, there were opera singers, dancers, musicians, and other forms of art. This year’s exhibit, however, focused entirely on the visual art and poetry made by Upper Bay clients.
“I think people have preconceived notions of what mental health looks like and for our clients to put themselves out there publicly is a huge step for them,” said Blumberg.
This show had to have a smaller opening reception because of COVID, but Hamilton said that they still received a large amount of visitors coming during the week before First Friday. The virtual component will likely continue after the pandemic, as it gives access to clients without transportation, or who live far away from Elkton.
The art comes in a wide array of forms, from paintings, to a diagram, to even poetry. The signature piece “Soul Food,” by Effie Frederick features someone sitting outside, and a geyser of light coming out of their body, joining the endless stream of the night sky. Upper Bay received 50-60 submissions this year for “Expressions of Healing.”
“All of these pictures show some part of their recovery,” Blumberg said.
