The Cecil County Arts Council recently provided a list of events and goings on at the Council for the month of September:
First Friday at the Cecil County Arts Council features unique mixed media artwork created by Colleen Tiefenthal, a newcomer to Cecil County. Colleen moved to the area from Ohio and she joined her husband who was transferred for career opportunities. She discovered her love for the arts as a child and has worked with many different medium. She discovered an interest in creating one-of-a-kind rugs using pure wool. Her mixed media pieces include repurposed household items, inspirational quotes, and even games. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as a socially distanced, masked, catered light fare gathering of artists and art lovers. Live music provided by Chaz Massey.
Grant deadlines extended
The arts council has extended all grant deadlines, including the Community Arts Development and the Artists in Education grants through the end of September. The council is also accepting application from artists and arts related businesses who suffered losses due to COVID-19. Visit www.cecilcountyartscouncil.org for applications. The CAD and AiE grants will be awarded up to $50,000 with the first round of checks going out before the end of the year. COVID-19 grants will go out within 30 days of receipt of the applications. The funds that the Cecil County Arts Council is providing comes from several grants awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council.
Summer Music in the Park Concert series
The Summer Music in the Park Concert series will be held on weekends through the month of September at the VFW Post 6027 in North East where social distancing will be adhered to and masks will be worn to use the indoor restrooms. Bands include Hung Jury, Bad Alibi, Bleech and more. Check the council’s Facebook posts and website for dates and times. This is a first-time partnership with the VFW Post 6027 where both organizations will benefit from co-hosting the concerts. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Come out to support our veterans and the arts.
Annual 6x6 Canvas Show
Do not forget to pick up your 6”x6” canvases from the arts council’s front lobby at 135 E. Main Street. We are preparing for our fourth Annual 6x6 Canvas Show, the proceeds of which benefit free art programs in Cecil County. Remember to sign the back of your canvas and let your creativity soar. Remember that buyers cannot touch the canvases until they pay the $20 fee. It is so much fun to see who created the pint-sized masterpieces; some are done by locally renowned artists, some by elected officials, college professors, art teachers, and more Don’t be shy.
