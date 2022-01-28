ELKTON — The three non-profits on 135 East Main Street Elkton, the Cecil County Historical Society, Cecil Land Trust, and the Cecil County Arts Council called for the Cecil County Council to support renovation efforts.
The organizations are calling for an approximately $1.5 million line item in the 2023 budget to renovate the building. None of the money would go toward operating expenses.
“This is a request for the county to meet its obligation in maintaining a county building to reasonable current day standards and in keeping with the building’s location and status as a county landmark,” Historical Society President Paula Newton said during the council work session on Jan. 18.
The building was originally built in 1825 and has served as a bank, a residence for former Elkton mayor Henry Mitchel, the public Library and now as a headquarters for the three non-profits.
The Maryland Historic Register has said the building is significant for its association with the early commercial development of Elkton, and how many commercial buildings used to resemble residences.
The historical society has a 99 year rent free lease from the county on the building, and Newton said the government also committed to maintaining the building.
Paula Newton of the historical society said the group is an invaluable resource to national T.V. shows such as “Finding your Roots,” and local and national media.
“135 East Main Street is the centerpiece of our county seat and it’s one of the oldest buildings in the town of Elkton,” Newton said. “It’s often the public’s first impression of our county and should be an example of historic preservation.”
A letter by Elkton Mayor Robert Alt in support of renovations of the building was read aloud to the council. Alt focused on the public benefits the work of the historical society has. He complimented the work the society does to help Elkton residents apply for state and federal grant programs, such as those that help in the maintenance of historic structures, and provided information that helped the town acquire the Elkton Armory.
The Historical Society had to completely take apart the John F. DeWitt Military Museum because of mold and mildew issues.
“We’re at a standstill, we can’t put the military museum back together until we get ahead of this problem,” Newton said.
75% of books in the manuscript room of the society have mildew on them.
The Arts Council hosts many events on 135 East Main Street, from the monthly first friday events, to classes on painting and sculpting.
“The building we all work out of has begun to show signs of wear and tear,” Hamilton said. “We ask for consideration as the FY 23 budget is being prepared to include repair and restoration of the building. Doing so will help it stand for another 197 years.”
Hamilton called for replacement of rotting wood around windows and shutters, repair of foundation issues, replacement of the chimney, repair of the roof membrane, and to expand electricity to the log cabin to allow for classes. The building also suffers from a large amount of heat loss from poor insulation.
The building had been without heat for 13 days after Christmas Eve.
Meffley said he is concerned about the mold he’s seen in pictures of the building.
“You can smell the mold in the building,” Meffley said.
Hamilton said the estimates for repairs were dated from 2018 and 2019. Bob Coutz said he is concerned about safety for the people working within the building due to mold growing from rain and water entering the building. Coutz asked finance director James Appel if there was a way to provide the building with some immediate funds.
On Feb. 7, the organizations will meet with County Executive Danielle Hornberger to discuss the funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.