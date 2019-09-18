CHESAPEAKE CITY — All animals are accounted for at Cecil County Animal Services after the shelter experienced a small electrical fire Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Chesapeake City, Cecilton, Singerly, Galena, Hacks Point, and Middletown fire companies, as well as Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, responded to the animal shelter, located at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City.
CCAS staff and animals were removed from the building, and there were no injuries reported as of noon on Wednesday, according to county officials.
The fire was contained to an electrical box outside of the shelter. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation, county officials reported.
In the case of an animal emergency, people should dial 911 as the shelter's phones are down as of Wednesday afternoon, CCAS posted on Facebook.
CCAS also posted on Facebook, calling on community members who are able to donate food and beverages for staff and volunteers, as well as blankets and sheets for animals.
"Thank you to our entire County! Your compassion at this dire time is greatly appreciated," CCAS officials said. "Our staff and regular volunteers are currently in 'all hands on deck' mode. While we do not need people to assist at this time, the shelter is currently without power so any donations of water, sodas, juice, snacks, etc. for our staff and regular volunteers would be wonderfully appreciated. They will be here for extended hours for quite some time. Also, we will be unable to do laundry, so blankets and sheets for our animals are also welcome."
CCAS opened in July 2016 after Cecil County government took over animal services operations for the county. Before that, those services were handled by A Buddy For Life, the contracted animal care and control authority for Cecil County.
CCAS celebrated its three-year anniversary this year.
