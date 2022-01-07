ELKTON — Cecil County will be continuing the agriculture microgrant program for a second year, with a large increase in funds to help local businesses.
The grant program is funded from a $27,000 Upper Shore Regional Council grant, along with $24,000 from the Office of Economic Development. $3,000 of the Upper Shore grant will be used to advertise the program.
The Upper Shore contribution is almost double the $14,000 the organization donated last year to the project.
The Upper Shore grant, combined with County funding, will provide a total of $48,000 to the community, with individual grants ranging from $500 to $5,000.
The Maryland Agriculture and Resource Based Industry Development Corporation set up a $24,000 matching fund grant for businesses that receive a microgrant. Farm businesses that are shouldering 50% of the project costs themselves, are eligible for a MARBIDCO grant that will match the county’s contribution to the microgrant program.
“This aligns nicely with the administration’s goals of assisting our farm community,” acting director of administration Steve Overbay said.
Cecil County Agriculture Coordinator Maureen O’Shea said 14 awards were given out in 2021. Galvinell Meat Company in Conowingo received a grant for a new unloading dock for livestock.
“It looks much cleaner,” O’Shea said. “They created their own design to make it much safer for the people letting the cattle off the truck.”
Priority is given to projects that benefit the entire agricultural community, feature collaboration between two or more businesses, involve new markets, enhance climate resiliency, support Black, Indigenous and people of color, Women, or Veteran farmers, or promote the Cecil Grown Buy Local campaign.
