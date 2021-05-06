CECIL COUNTY — Jason Lee Wright started partying and experimenting with drugs here and there when he was a middle school student.
By the time he graduated high school, the Cecil County native was using other drugs recreationally on the weekends — a pattern he maintained, without noticeable consequence, for about the next 15 years.
“I was able to still function somehow,” said 37-year-old Wright, cautioning that this part of his story is the exception and not the rule. “I had my own general contracting business. I owned a home and two cars. I was married and had two children.”
But sometime in 2015 or 2016, he was introduced to methamphetamine, which marked the start of his downward spiral.
“Methamphetamine is cheaper than cocaine. It is much stronger that cocaine. And it lasts a lot longer than cocaine,” Wright said, pausing for a few seconds before remarking, “It dropped me on my head. It’s mentally addictive. It wasn’t a party anymore. It consumed me. I lost control, and everything unraveled.”
Wright could no longer compartmentalize his drug use within the weekends. His meth habit spilled into the weekdays, causing his productivity and punctuality at work to suffer to the point of losing existing general contracting jobs and preventing him from gaining new ones.
His wife left him because of his addiction, taking their son and daughter with her.
Wright then lived alone in what had been the couple’s family home in Elkton — unable to pay the monthly mortgage, utilities and other bills.
“They shut the power off, and I went a whole year without electricity. I just stayed at the house, doing drugs, day and night. I rode it until the wheels fell off. I literally went crazy, partly because of the meth and partly because of a lack of sleep,” Wright said. “You think you’re normal, but you’re not.”
Unable to work because of his addiction, Wright eventually turned to crime to finance his meth addiction. He was arrested in 2019 on burglary charges, but was released on bond.
“I was, by no means, a career criminal,” Wright emphasized, qualifying that his addiction dictated his desperate actions.
While free on that bond, Wright was busted again on burglary charges. Because he allegedly committed a crime while free on bail in his previous case, Wright spent the next eight months in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond as a pre-trial inmate.
Confinement in the county jail, as it turned out, was a blessing in disguise. Behind bars, without easy access to drugs, Wright got his first extended taste of sobriety in a long, exhausting time. And he slowly regained some clarity of mind.
As part of a plea agreement in his criminal cases, Wright agreed to enter the Cecil County Adult Drug Court (CCADC) program in November 2019 instead of facing jail or possibly even prison time. He wanted to put his meth addiction in the past.
Wright longed for a positive, sober, drug-free future.
“I had a bad spell for a year or two and I lost everything — my wife, my children, my house, my cars, my general contracting business,” Wright said. “When I was released from jail (to start the drug court program), all I had was the shirt on my back and the pair of shorts I was wearing. I didn’t even have shoes because I was barefoot when I got arrested.”
Wright received help from an aunt, who opened her home to him, bought him clothing and provided other support, as he started his journey to sobriety.
The graduates
Wright is one of four people who graduated from the CCADC program late last month during a ceremony in Cecil County Circuit Court.
“Drug court saved my life,” Wright said matter-of-factly during a Cecil Whig interview earlier this week.
His fellow drug-court graduates — Richard Barrett, 33, of North East; Amanda Molitor, 26, formerly of Elkton; and Christopher Swift, 28, also of North East — expressed a similar sentiment regarding their own lives while speaking from the podium during last month’s commencement ceremony.
They, too, emerged victorious after fighting their own wars against their drug addictions.
“I am proud of each and every one of them. They are proud of themselves and they are proud of each other, too,” said Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes, who presides over the CCADC.
The judge continued, “It’s rewarding to see them grow and handle their addictions to become productive citizens with jobs, cars, places of their own and such. In some cases, they’re doing something they’d never done before and never thought they would do. There is a night-and-day difference between how they were when they started drug court and how they are when they graduate.”
Speaking specifically about Wright, who completed the program in a commendable 14 months without one misstep, Baynes commented, “This program saved his life. But for this program, he would be dead now.”
The program
Started in April 2006, the CCADC is a program aimed at treating qualified defendants who have been convicted of “non-violent, drug-motivated” crimes and, as a result, are facing more than one year in jail.
It is a voluntary program for offenders whose primary diagnosis is substance abuse. It is a post-plea program for defendants who reside in Cecil County. It can take a CCADC defendant up to two years to successfully complete the program, though some have needed more time.
In addition to subjecting themselves to random and scheduled drug testing and frequent courtroom sessions, which are staggered to accommodate the approximately 70 people currently in the program, drug court defendants must undergo counseling and treatment through the Cecil County Health Department and meet specified goals, such as earning their GED and securing employment.
A drug court defendant can face penalties, including weekend stays in jail or longer, for the presence of drugs in a tested urine sample, failure to attend a meeting or courtroom session and other violations.
“It’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card. It is a tough program. It is time-consuming. There are a lot of things they have to do, before they can graduate,” Baynes said.
During a drug court graduation ceremony in June, Baynes commented from the bench, “When a lot of them get into the program, they don’t know what they’re getting into.”
Should a defendant continually fail to comply with the rules of the CCADC, they would be dismissed from the program and likely would face a portion or even all of the suspended sentences that were imposed after their original criminal cases were adjudicated by way of guilty plea.
Sheri Lazarus, who serves as drug court coordinator, reported that, during the past 15 years, 525 criminal court defendants have been placed in the CCADC — which has a 43 percent graduation rate.
Some graduates have kept in touch with Lazarus and other staff members involved in the program, eager to share their latest accomplishments and to catch up with the employees who provided appreciated support for them, she said.
There have been times, too, when former defendants have reached out to staff members to provide updates on their lives — despite having been terminated from the program and serving some time in jail, Lazarus added.
“They’ll say, ‘While I was in jail, I thought of the things I didn’t do — but I am doing them now,” Lazarus said, adding that those visitors stress that, although they did not not graduate from the CCADC, their participation in the program eventually made a positive difference in their lives.
A fresh start
Wright is rebuilding his life, which goes likewise for his fellow graduates as they move forward with their sobriety.
After working in the kitchen of a Cecil County restaurant, Wright landed a job pouring concrete with a regional company.
These days, Wright lives in a North East apartment with his girlfriend. (Wright’s wife had divorced him amid his addiction after 13 years of marriage.) He owns a car, furniture, and other household items. Wright also owns plenty of clothes now.
Delight was evident in Wright’s voice when he told the Cecil Whig that he now has joint-custody of his two children — a daughter, 12, and a son, 9 — with his former wife, with whom he is, once again, on good speaking terms.
“I lost everything in my life. And through drug court and the support of my family, I’ve gotten it all back,” Wright said, before remarking, “I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Drug Court.”
