ELKTON — Former Cecil County Director of Administration Dan Schneckenburger has resigned, according to a press release from the county government and Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg.
“Dan has been a tremendous help during my first year as County Executive,” Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said in the release. “His institutional knowledge as a former councilman and his managerial experience have proved invaluable. I am thankful Dan put his retirement plans on hold to serve in my administration and I wish him the very best in his future.”
Director of Economic Development Steve Overbay will be serving as the acting director of administration. Sandra Edwards, who served as acting director of economic development briefly in 2020 will be stepping in again to serve as acting director of economic development.
Per the release, the county executive is currently in the interview process to replace Schneckenburger.
Alkinburg stated via email that Schneckenburger resigned on his own accord.
“The county executive received his letter of resignation on Oct. 20, 2021,” Alkinburg stated.
“The county executive was aware of Mr. Schneckenburger’s resignation and had previously made arrangements for Mr. Overbay to become acting director of administration.”
"It has been aa pleasure serving in the Hornberger Administration," Schneckenburger said. " I look forward to continued success in the future for Cecil County."
*Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include the final quote from Dan Schneckenburger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.