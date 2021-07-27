FAIR HILL — At the Cecil County Fair they are insuring the next generation of 4-H competitors by introducing the very young to the animal showing events.
Monday morning after the Grand and Reserve Champion ribbons were handed out in the meat goat competition there was a Pee Wee Fitting & Showing featuring children not old enough to be in an official show ring.
Handling goats that likely weighed more than the child holding the reins, these less than 8-year-olds walked the ring and did their best to guide their goat and keep facial contact with the judge.
In 4-H the age on Jan. 1 is your competition age for the year. To compete in 4-H the child must be 8. At least 1 child in the arena for the Pee Wee Division was 8, but had marked her birthday after the start of the calendar year. She will be eligible to win ribbons next year.
Pee Wee gives these youngest, future 4-H members a chance to have that first experience without the pressure of ribbons.
“I like to work especially with the youngest kids,” said Bruce Bennett, the judge for the competition.
Most of the Pee Wee kids were accompanied by an older 4-H member or family member who helped them control the goat and show each how to set the animal into proper position to please the judge. Bennett has been doing this long enough — and was in 4-H himself — to know not to overwhelm the youngsters during competition.
“I hit them with one thing I want them to improve on,” Bennett said.
He sees them in the future and notes that his advice has been taken to heart. “Then I know I’ve done my job.”
Unlike adults, Bennett said 4-H members are open to suggestion.
“They learn much faster than adults,” he said.
While there were no ribbons awarded, each participant got a prize; a coupon for free Kilby Cream ice cream.
