RISING SUN — Anyone who goes to Plumpton Park Zoo thinking they will only learn about its animals is in for a surprise.
Seth Donnelly has erected 36 interpretive signs around the Rising Sun-area zoo on Telegraph Road explaining the plant life there. The effort has won him the 4-H Diamond Clover Award. It's the 4-H equivalent to the Boy Scouts' Eagle Scout honors.
Now at Penn State College of Finance, Donnelly will receive the award at the Maryland 4-H Gala in January and will be recognized again in March at the Cecil County 4-H Achievement Night.
April Hall Barczewski, Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development, said the late Ellen Larrimore was his advisor for the project through the Calvert Boys & Girls 4-H. Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo, Ruth Brown and Sharon Weaver were his advisors for the zoo side of the venture.
Lacovara got connected to the project through one of her board members, Lowell Haines, who is also, as it turns out, active in 4-H.
"So then Seth contacted us and I asked him, 'What do you like to do?' and he offered to do this project and research all our plants and trees," she said.
For Donnelly, all the hard work means the ultimate of 4-H achievements.
"There are six levels of 4-H awards and this is the highest," Donnelly said recently. "When I was looking for a project I was told Plumpton Park Zoo needed signs for their trees and shrubs."
As it turns out, that's right up this 19-year-old's alley.
"I did a lot of horticultural judging," he said of his 4-H competitions. Not a farm resident, he instead focused on other projects revolving around gardening, rocks, minerals and foliage.
"I found 32 unique species," he said of the zoo property. The most interesting was the Japanese zelkova.
"I thought it was an elm. A friend who is a horticulturist at Longwood Gardens told me it was the zelkova," he said. "These were planted as a replacement for elms."
He noted that the trees are of various sizes from the huge one at the entrance, to smaller ones planted in rows along the public paths.
(Dutch elm disease has wiped out much of the native elm population across North America although scientists at several American and Canadian universities have been successful in developing trees that are resistant.)
"I also found some invasives but most are in the wooded area," he said. "In the actual zoo, there is some honeysuckle but they keep it tamed"
Like the Eagle Scout award, Donnelly had to have help and had to raise about $1,500 for supplies, which he accomplished at different 4-H events. Oxford Feed & Lumber donated the hardware and materials to hang the signs, which were printed in North Carolina.
"That was the most expensive component," he noted.
He constructed frames out of composite lumber to hold each sign, which was then erected on 4-by-4 treated pine posts or mounted to fences. Each sign is printed on sturdy 18-by-12 polymer and metal for durability.
"I am also installing a single larger sign with information about locally invasive plants and to thank all my donors," Donnelly said.
Working with Lacovara, Donnelly's signage is in keeping with the zoo's.
"We gave him the template for the signs so they'd look alike," Lacovara said.
The signage has been up since October and Lacovara said she gets a lot of positive feedback.
"People complement us and tell us the signs are truly educational," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.