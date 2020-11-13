SALISBURY, MD — Money from the 2016 merger of Delmarva Power with Exelon is being used to help Cecil County residents in need with the cost of heat this winter.
More than $460,000 is being shared across three agencies including Cecil Heating Assistance Program. Harford County Community Action Agency also gets a share of the utility’s windfall. This will be especially helpful as more families are affected by the economic downturn as a result of COVID-19.
“Cecil County got $83,000,” said Cynthia Vantresca, spokeswoman for Delmarva. “They go through their funds quickly. There’s a lot of need in Cecil County.”
Vantresca said Harford County, which only encompasses a small part of the Delmarva territory, received $3,000.
“They had some left over from a previous disbursement,” she said.
Customers having trouble making their utility payment should contact Delmarva Power immediately at 800-375-7117 or go online to delmarva.com/help.
The company has several programs in place including Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Electric Universal Service Program as well as budget billing and can also refer customers to the energy assistance program in their community.
To reach the Cecil Heating Assistance Program (CHAP) call 800-332-6347 or go online to dhs.maryland.gov/energy.
Those who can afford to help are invited to contribute to the Good Neighbor Fund, which makes $1,000 grants to pay the energy bills of those in need. Delmarva and the other Exelon utilities match the Good Neighbor donations up to $100,000.
