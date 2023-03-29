Phi Theta Kappa at Cecil College
COURTESY CECIL COLLEGE

NORTH EAST — Cecil College was proud to honor some of the brightest minds in the region recently when 86 students were inducted into the Alpha Alpha Theta (AAT) Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. The ceremony and celebration were held at the Milburn Stone Theatre where the new inductees brought the total College membership to 361 students and 1,133 alumni. This year’s event marked the 49th Anniversary of the AAT Chapter at Cecil College, which was started in 1974.


