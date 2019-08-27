NORTH EAST — Cecil College students will be able to more easily transition to enrolling at Penn State Harrisburg or Stevenson University after the community college recently signed articulation agreements with both four-year institutions.
Students who earn their associate degree in business administration from Cecil College can transfer those academic credits toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Stevenson University. To do so, students must be in good standing academically, maintain a GPA of 2.5 or better, and complete all requirements for admission at Stevenson University, according to Cecil College officials.
Students will not have to take any additional general education courses once they enroll at Stevenson as long as they follow the stipulations of the agreement, Cecil College officials said.
“This transfer agreement is a particularly good opportunity for our students since they can commute easily given the close proximity to Cecil County or they can opt to reside at Stevenson to have the full on-campus experience,” said Jon Esser, dean of arts, humanities and commerce for Cecil College, in a statement.
Stevenson University is a private university in Baltimore County, with campuses in Stevenson and Owings Mills, which serves 3,600 undergraduate and online students through 31 undergraduate degree programs and 30 online master’s, bachelor’s and certificate programs.
The institutions will review the agreement every two years to ensure compliance with academic standards and alignment of course curricula, per the agreement.
Currently, students in ninth to 12th grades in Cecil County Public Schools, the Oxford Area School District in Pennsylvania, or coming from a local homeschool family can enroll in Cecil College’s Early College Academy. Students enrolled in the ECA can simultaneously earn their high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree in general studies from Cecil College.
Now those students will have a new opportunity after Cecil College and Penn State Harrisburg signed an articulation agreement that allows ECA students to complete a four-year degree at Penn State Harrisburg, located in Middletown, Pa.
“Cecil’s ECA program significantly reduces barriers to degree attainment allowing students to successfully transition to four-year colleges and universities,” Cecil College President Mary Way Bolt said in a statement. “Partnering with Penn State ensures our ECA students will continue to benefit from the support and high academic standards that will allow them to own their future.”
According to Cecil College officials, Penn State Harrisburg is “the most comprehensive of Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses” as it offers more than 65 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
To qualify for the transition, ECA students must submit Penn State Harrisburg’s undergraduate admissions application, all official transcripts and official standardized test scores from the ACT or SAT. Penn State Harrisburg will waive the application fee for those students. Applicants will be considered incoming first-year students with credit, Cecil College officials said.
“We’re pleased to be partnering with Cecil College,” Penn State Harrisburg Chancellor John M. Mason Jr. said in a statement. “The ECA is a unique program among institutions with which we have articulation agreements, allowing high school students to get a head start in their college education. I am impressed with the achievements of these students, and we look forward to welcoming them to Penn State Harrisburg. I am confident that they will become proud graduates of our bachelor’s degree programs, and that some may choose to continue on to our master’s programs as well.”
