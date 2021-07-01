NORTH EAST— Cecil College showcased a new degree program in Bioproduction, along with how they prepare students for careers and continued education, during their STEM open house on June 29.
Biology professor Heather Cadogan said Bioproduction uses natural cellular processes to create pharmaceutical products. For example genetic code for insulin can be inserted into a cell such as a bacteria, which are then grown in culture, produce insulin, and then after purification that insulin can be used to help diabetic patients.
Science and Engineering Lab coordinator Kayla Ross said at Cecil College, students genetically modify mammalian cells to create substances, and then in a process similar to what they have to do in a job situation, purify those same substances.
“A lot of people don’t even know it exists, but COVID put a light on the industry so there’s a real boom right now,” Ross said. “With COVID there was a need for people but they didn’t have them.”
To accommodate the new program Cecil College purchased new equipment for their science laboratories last spring, with a new bioreactor only being installed a couple weeks ago. Ross said through a bioreactor they can control many aspects of Bioproduction, from what gases, and nutrients cells are given, to the PH level. Ross said the equipment is often used in business.
“The company I bought it from was surprised a school was purchasing it because it usually goes to industry,” Ross said, referring to the Bioreactor.
Ross, an alumni of Cecil College, was honored at the North Eastern Maryland Technology Council Visionary Awards for her work in creating the Bioproduction degree at Cecil College.
Mark Mortenson, the president of the board of trustees emphasized the quality of the STEM programs, pointing to how many employees at his company Clene Nanomedicine are alumni from Cecil College.
“These kids can make a ton of money,” Mortenson said. “Once you get the experience and you get the degree, you can go anywhere.”
The college has a new matriculation agreement with Jefferson College in Philadelphia for biotech students. College president Dr. Mary Way Bolt said students in the Jefferson program will have a 40 hour a week lab experience.
“It’s all about building connections and building community,” Bolt said.
The school also has a partnership with Frostburg University, where students can earn a degree from Frostburg, while remaining at the Cecil College campus, making a four year degree accessible to STEM students who need to stay in the county for a part time job or family reasons.
“Many of the students already have part time jobs and they want to continue that,” engineering professor Dale Schultz said. “This program allows them to do that without having to leave the area. It gives them more continuity both in their education and in their work experience.”
