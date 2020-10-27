NORTH EAST — Cecil College received a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to provide scholarships for workforce development through next fall. The school will offer scholarships for medical assistant and construction programs, as well as courses in accounting, computer science and cybersecurity.
President Mary Bolt explained that workforce development is a key piece of the college’s operations, and said she measures success by what students go on to achieve in their careers.
“Our greatest success is ensuring that all of our students attain the credentials they need to seek employment and to transfer,” Bolt said. “It is imperative that we continue to develop and support what we consider competitive and market-driven skill sets, so that Cecil College can support current and future workforce needs.”
The college was eligible to receive as much as $250,000, an amount determined in part by the number of students. It was awarded the full amount last week after an application process which kicked off this summer, and the funds must be distributed by Sep. 30.
The scholarships will fully cover tuition, registration fees, books and exam fees.
With 94 course scholarships and an additional 16 for medical and construction training programs, the funding could impact as many as 116 students. The medical assistant program and basic construction course will be available to recent GED program graduates seeking to refine their industry-specific skills.
“The healthcare field needs highly-educated, highly-trained medical assistants,” Bolt said. “What many students look for, and what our Susquehanna Workforce Network looks for, are those workforce programs that can help a student through a relatively short educational training program that gets them employable skills upon completion of the program.”
Coming amid disruptions to typical classroom learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding seeks to support schools employing innovative methods to engage students and teachers. The funding follows a $40,000 increase in scholarships and $17,000 increase in technology assistance, according to Bolt.
With only about 12 percent of classes including some face-to-face instruction, Bolt said, Cecil College had to adapt to new ways of doing business.
“In one week, we moved 2500 students and 500 employees to a remote teaching, learning and work environment,” Bolt said. “We had to ask, how can we assist students who are relying on us during this time, to help them get what they need?”
This included bolstering technical assistance support, providing devices and ways to access a reliable internet connection for students who needed them and offering online tutoring to supplement classroom work.
Bolt said they had learned a lesson in the adaptability of higher education.
“The traditional models that we have in higher education can certainly be applied in non-traditional forms. For example, academic advisors can advise online, and we can continue to touch students in so many different ways,” Bolt said. “We are certainly much more resilient than many give us credit for in higher education.”
Cecil College classrooms typically hold 24 students, and so restrictions on social distancing currently impede a full reopening. The college safely maintained driver’s ed and other programs throughout the summer, and delayed fall athletics until the spring season.
Bolt emphasized that while the school would like to return to in-person learning, they recognize a range of different ways to make learning more accessible, even amid economic and social turbulence.
“When we’re permitted, and it is safe to do so, we look forward to having more students on campus, and more faculty and staff,” Bolt said. “When Cecil College transforms the lives of students we serve, we transform communities.”
