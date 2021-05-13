Cecil College is giving people an opportunity to view the work of its students through the Arts and Communications Virtual Student Exhibit, featuring the 2021 Spring Capstone projects from the art and design program and visual communications program.
The two programs have 18 capstone students this year. The work of the 11 capstone portfolios in the exhibit shows the wide breadth of the two Cecil College programs from fine art and more experimental work to digital art and functional work intended to serve as advertisements for businesses and nonprofits. The exhibit opened on the Cecil College online gallery on May 7, in conjunction with the Elkton First Friday Art Loop. A capstone functions as the end point of a student’s journey in the program.
Samantha Braun’s clay pottery is art that also serves a functional purpose. Her clay dishes feature figures drawn in black, such as a hummingbird next to a flower, against a soft brown background, to lend beauty to an item that also has everyday use.
“Clay has the ability to respond to the nuances of a touch opening up possibilities for creativity and exploration,” Braun wrote in her artistic statement.
Braun’s “Scuffle” is a work that serves a solely artistic purpose, with a solid block-like clay figure fighting against a clay figure made up of thin wires. Braun plans to attend Salisbury University to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.
Chesapeake City native Taylor Stanley’s work addresses the experience of mental illness. The colored pencil piece, “Living in a Hollow Home” features the upper body of a black and white human figure against a stylized black diamond background. The only colors are light hues of pink in the figure’s hands and around its eyes, and a few red flowers with their green stems on the base of the body’s exposed spine.
Other artwork focuses on business communications. Stephanie Jeric’s work focuses on graphic design with mockups of possible magazine and newspaper covers, menus and billboards. She also has her own calligraphy business, which she hopes to expand with the skills she learned at Cecil College
Abigail Parisan focuses on digital illustrations, as she is currently pursuing a degree in game design. Along with designs intended for business use, much of her current art consists of fan art of characters from popular media such as the anime/manga Fullmetal Alchemist. Her portfolio also features art created to promote events and organizations, forcing her to follow strict guidelines, something she was not used to in the past. The video accompanying her portfolio includes a timelapse of her drawing process.
“Time goes on and I improve, my line art gets better, my colors get better,” said Parisan in a video accompanying her work. “It’s a long process but time, effort and studying different ways of how to use your tools really helps.”
Readers interested in viewing the Arts and Communications Virtual Student Exhibit can go to this link https://arts.cecil.edu/2021-spring-exhibit/. The exhibit will run until August 13.
