CECIL COUNTY — Cecil College recognized Richard Koch and Christine Warwick with the 2021 Faculty Award for Service, honoring their efforts to make Cecil County a better community.
Koch has been involved with the Cecil County paramedic program for over 25 years, beginning as a student, and currently serves as the assistant director of the paramedic program in partnership with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
“I’m honored to be chosen for this award,” Koch said. “There’s a lot of faculty members who do a lot of good things.”
Koch oversaw the national accreditation of the paramedic program by the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions.
“We were the 623rd program nationally accredited and most of them were not in situations like ours. Most of them were in larger metropolitan areas,” Koch said. “They still can’t understand how we do it, because we do our program at a very low cost to our students because of the commitment of the county, the college, and the volunteer companies supporting their members.”
Koch also supported collaboration between Cecil College and the county government, helping ensure students graduate and work in Cecil County and surrounding areas as first responders.
Christine Warwick, chair of the science department, created several new programs despite the difficulties over the past year. Warwick’s efforts helped expand the reach of the science program, creating more pathways for students to enter the workforce or move on to receive four-year degrees.
“We all worked so well together,” Warwick said referring to her colleagues. “I feel like they earned the award as much as I did.”
Warwick helped create a new concentration in biomedical science within the biology degree along with an entirely new degree in bioproduction. Warwick connected with companies such as the Jefferson Institute for Bioproduction, and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
“When students come in they don’t realize there are limitless opportunities in science related fields,” Warwick said.
Warwick’s undergraduate degree was Medical Laboratory Science and hopes to create articulations with regional schools in Medical Laboratory Science and Respiratory Therapy.
“A very large proportion of medical decisions are influenced by lab results,” Warwick said. “These lab results are run by lab professionals that have either a two or four year degree.
Warwick also developed articulation agreements with the University of Delaware, Thomas Jefferson University, and is currently working on articulation with University of Maryland Baltimore County.
