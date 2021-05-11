NORTH EAST — As part of continued efforts to support students in need, Cecil College is launching the Ann Hill Pay It Forward Memorial Fund. The Fund is a need-based fund to support the College’s students through technology resources, textbooks, and the College’s food pantry and Cares Cards Programs.
The Fund honors Ann Hill, herself a former Cecil College student and longtime Rising Sun resident. Hill, who passed away in November 2019 after a battle with cancer, helped support Cecil College students in need for many years, according to Mary Moore, the College’s Development Coordinator.
“We’re very fortunate as a college that people that have attended the College want to support the college and its students,” said Moore.
In addition to her generosity, Hill was known for her love of animals and her mark on Cecil County’s competitive equestrian scene. Hill was born with spina bifida, a condition in which the spine and spinal cord do not form together properly, which made her ability to ride all the more remarkable, according to her brother Tom Hill, who helped bring the Memorial Fund into being.
“[Her condition] was a reality for her, but it was not what defined her,” said Hill. “She was someone who had a lot of determination and willpower, was able to achieve things that a lot of other people may not have been able to keep up with.”
Tom Hill went on to speak about his sister’s work as a volunteer at Thorncroft Equestrian Center, specializing in therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with mental, emotional, and physical disabilities. Hill was there often, working tirelessly with Thorncroft’s horses, riders, and instructors with the common goal of keeping everyone safe. According to her brother, Hill particularly loved working with the children that came to ride. At the last Thorncroft Victory Gallop that Hill attended, she received the “Strength of Human Spirit” award in recognition of her selflessness and humanitarian efforts in the community.
The Memorial Fund will help allow students in need to afford textbooks, food, and other essentials through the College’s Cares Cards Program — an initiative the College began after moving to remote learning in 2020. The Cares Cards provides gift cards to students struggling with hunger and food insecurity, as a way to make up for students’ lack of access to the College’s food pantry while the school remains remote.
Similarly, many students relied on the computers and internet access on campus in order to complete their coursework, which the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from accessing. The Fund will provide needed support to students who need new laptops or home internet access to help them keep up with their remote classes.
The Fund, Tom Hill said, was conceived as a way to help students with needs that go beyond affording tuition, for which other scholarships already exist.
“There lot of other expenses that community college students face while trying to pursue their education,” Hill said. “All this other stuff that you have to do in order to go to school, like afford books and rent or internet. The idea was to help and support those other things that can be a challenge for people staying in school.”
Hill believes that the Fund is a way of “carrying forward” the personal charity that made up a big part of his sister’s life, particularly her own work to support students getting their college educations. The Fund joins a number of other scholarships and funds that the College offers to students in need. According to Moore, donations to the Fund, or other scholarships, are always welcome.
“We have great students at Cecil. Many of them have obstacles and barriers to their education, and we’re always looking for ways like the Pay It Forward Fund to help them be successful,” said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.