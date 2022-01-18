NORTH EAST — An anonymous donor is giving the region’s homeless people the chance to get an education through a new scholarship for workforce training programs at Cecil College.
The donor, a retired businessman, donated 1,000 shares of stock to the college. When the stock is transferred from the donor to the Cecil College Foundation, they will be sold and the monetary amount will turn into the value of the scholarship.
The benefactor’s legacy gift states that they wanted to improve the quality of life for those who need assistance in gaining a good job to support their family, so their children can have opportunities they otherwise would not have if their parents were unable to earn a living wage.
The scholarship only has one requirement, candidates must be “homeless” as designated by the county or approved by the Cecil College selection committee. Lack of a GED does not disqualify people from the program.
The college is working with local homeless shelters, the Cecil County School District, the Homeless Coalition of Cecil County and other organizations. Homeless people in Delaware and Pennsylvania are also eligible to apply. Recipients will receive training through the Advancing Trade Education (ATE) Scholarship to receive a certification or trade program for entry to the workforce.
Organizations interested in working with Cecil College to promote the scholarship can contact Karen Uricoli, Executive Director of the Cecil College Foundation, at Kuricoli@cecil.edu. To apply for the scholarship, homeless applicants can contact the Cecil College Foundation at 410-287-1146.
